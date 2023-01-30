Morgan Wallen Announces Massive New 36-Song Album, ‘One Thing At A Time’

Big news for Morgan Wallen fans—the country music icon is dropping a massive 36-track record this spring, and to celebrate, he’s releasing three singles from the upcoming album tonight.

The 2022 A winner shared news of the project, titled One Thing At A Time, on Instagram today (Jan. 30) writing that “This announcement has been a long time coming.”

While the record isn’t out until March 3, Wallen is ready to start the pre-sale tonight. As he opens the ticket gates, he’ll also share the songs Last Night, Everything I Love, and I Wrote The Book.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” Wallen shared in a press release. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative, and hip-hop.”

“There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music, and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me,” he continued. “It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

Morgan Wallen’s Upcoming Album Draws in Strong Family Ties

Morgan Wallen’s shared that he pulled inspiration from groups from The Allman Brothers to Young Thugs. And his extensive track list includes collaborations with HARDY, Eric Church, and ERNEST. One song even features his sister, Ashlyne Wallen, on harmony.

“I grew up in church singing three-part harmonies with my two sisters,” Wallen shared. “That’s how I learned to sing, so this was a full-circle moment for Ashlyne and me.”

To make his project even more special, the cover art features his “Mamaw Boots’s” house. As he explained in the release, she is “no longer with us.” But she helped raise him, and the two shared a “special bond.”

“I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak,” he said of his lyrics. “That’s all I know how to do. My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ‘em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”

‘One Thing At A Time’ Full Track List