Morgan Wallen Attributes His Growth Over Past Year to ‘Being a Dad’

In the last year or so, one country music star has done some growing up. Morgan Wallen says “being a dad” is what’s changed for him. He’s had his share of controversy no doubt, but it seems that he’s made it to the other side just fine. His music is just as popular as it ever was, and he’s had support from some of the biggest names in country.

Although he has had fishing trips with Eric Church and been able to counsel with and perform beside artists like Jason Aldean – that’s not what changed things for Wallen. Ultimately, it was only one thing that could flip the switch. Fatherhood. Everyone has a rowdy friend that eventually settles down.

While he was on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, Morgan Wallen, with his mom by his side, talked about being a dad. Entertainment Tonight asked what helped him get through the last year, and if he feels he’s grown. His mom doesn’t seem to worry as much, so that’s good.

“I think mostly I can attribute it to being a dad,” he explained. “You know? Just seeing that I have another life that I’m responsible for. It puts things in perspective.”

It looked like Wallen’s mom was proud of her son. There is a lot that young artists can go through, and put themselves through, and some don’t come out on the other side of it. Wallen is one of the ones that has come out and done better after the fact.

One thing that you can’t deny, Wallen’s fans are always going to ride for him. He’s amassed a fanbase that is almost unlike any other. When he needs them, they turn out. Music premiers, album debut, stadium concerts. Even through controversy, they stuck by his side.

Morgan Wallen, Proud Dad, Thanks Fans for Award

Speaking of the Billboard Music Awards, Wallen wasn’t just there to pose on the red carpet with his mom. The country music-focused awards shows have all gone through and the awards handed out. However, that’s not the only thing to look forward to. A Billboard award is a pretty big deal.

When it was announced, Wallen was able to thank his fans for the Top Country Male Artist award. He had a few words to say.

“Man, I’d like to say thank God, thank my fans, I got the best damn fans,” he said. “Thank you to my momma for being my date tonight, I wouldn’t be here without you.” Folks love a momma’s boy, don’t they? He had more to say.

“Thank you to the Billboards for inviting me here. Thank you to my team, thank you to my family, my friends.” Morgan Wallen ended his speech as any good dad would. Mentioning his son. “Thank you to my little boy for inspiring me every single day. God bless y’all.”