Morgan Wallen Boots Fan From Show After Throwing a Drink at Him: VIDEO

Not putting up with being disrespected, country music hitmaker Morgan Wallen was forced to kick a fan out while performing in Melbourne, Australia earlier this week.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the video, posted by The Country Jukebox, Morgan Wallen was seen having fun and performing on stage. Things took a turn when someone from the audience decided to throw their beverage on him. He stopped the show and demanded to know who threw the drink.

The country singer ended up directly speaking to a group of people who he thought were responsible for the incident. When the entire group denied any wrongdoing, Wallen declared, “One of y’all own up to it or I’m gonna throw your whole f—ing group out.”

The individual responsible for throwing the drink eventually revealed who they were. Wallen was done with the person and had them escorted out of the venue. He then continued on with the show. A TikTok user also managed to capture when the drink was thrown during the performance. “Who threw [their] drink at this gorgeous man?” the TikToker wrote.

The incident in Melbourne comes six months after Morgan Wallen was forced to eject an unruly fan from a show in September 2022. During mid-performance, Wallen cut the music and directed his attention to the fan. “What kind of s— is going on here?” He demanded. “Get this stupid motherf—er out of here.”

It was revealed during Wallen’s September 2022 show, three to four men were fighting in the audience. Another fan said that wasn’t the first time the country singer had to kick a fan out of his show. “What’s sad is this literally is the third I’ve seen on this tour where he’s had do to this.”

Morgan Wallen’s Album ‘One Thing at a Time’ Hits Third Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that Morgan Wallen’s album One Thing at a Time hit its third week at No. 1 on Billboard 200. The media outlet shared that the single debuted at No. 1 with 501,000 units then tallied 259,000 in its second frame.

Billboard also reported that in the past 12 months, only two albums have exceeded 200,000 units in each of their first three weeks. The albums are Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Wallen’s One Thing at a Time. In a statement, Morgan Wallen spoke about how One Thing at a Time is the one album he could be most “hands-on” with.

“This record represents the last few years of my life,” Morgan Wallen explained. “The highs and the lows. It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative, and hip-hop.”