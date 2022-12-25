Morgan Wallen Breaks Record for Longest-Running No. 1 in Billboard’s Country History With ‘You Proof’

Morgan Wallen has broken another country music record with his song “You Proof.” The song has been No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Charts for nine weeks, which is the longest any song has been on the charts in Billboard history.

Additionally, for the second time in a row, Wallen has been named this year’s Top Country Artist. His album, Dangerous, was the No. 1 country album of 2022, as well as staying No. 1 for 51 weeks. Wallen beat out Luke Combs’ This One’s For You and Shania Twain’s Come on Over.

“You Proof” breaks the record for the longest-running No. 1 in @billboard’s Country Airplay chart’s history at nine weeks.@MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/hbmeb7WqzS — Country Chord (@CountryChord) December 23, 2022

In 2023, he’ll embark on a huge world tour called One Night At A Time Tour. He added 14 stops to the initial schedule, resulting in a 53-stop international tour.

“2023 is gonna be a special year. I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this,” Wallen said when he announced the tour. In addition to the tour, he dropped three new songs for fans to enjoy. He announced the three new songs on Twitter. According to Wallen, they’re called “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.” He also revealed that he has yet another song in the works, titled “Whiskey Friends.”

“Ready for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on,” he wrote at the time. “So I’m dropping a few songs at midnight eastern time tonight.”

Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans with New Music, Says It’s the Result of Recent Artistic Inspiration

According to Morgan Wallen, he’s been feeling a new resurgence of creative energy after wrapping his Dangerous Tour. He ended the tour this year after a whirlwind schedule.

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off,” Wallen said recently about his recent projects. “But the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. “It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

How Getting Eliminated from The Voice Changed Wallen’s Life

Morgan Wallen recently opened up about how being eliminated from The Voice in 2014 was the catalyst that kickstarted his career. He made it to the Top 20, but claims his choice to sing a country song is what got him eliminated.

“I wanted to sing country music, but they wanted me to sing pop music,” he said in November. “So I was just like, ‘I guess these people are really smart people, I guess I’ll try it.’”

He continued, “And I sang some pop songs, and then they finally let me pick a song, and I picked a country song and they kicked me off. It was the best thing to ever happen though. But I just met some people through that and ended up moving to Nashville in 2015. It’s been good to me.”