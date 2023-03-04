Morgan Wallen Celebrates the Release of ‘One Thing at a Time’ with a Concert at His High School

To celebrate his new album, One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen returned to his high school to play a surprise concert, and while he was there, he honored his two greatest childhood passions, music and baseball.

The country music star put on the concert on the baseball diamond at Gibbs High School in Sneedville, Tennessee on March 2 with the help of Spotify. In attendance were this year’s graduating class, the baseball team, faculty members, locals, and Wallen’s family.

“The impact that Morgan has had on both the country genre and Spotify is undeniable,” said Brittany Schaffer, Spotify Head of Nashville Label Partnerships, Music Strategy, per Music Row.

“He is one of the most streamed artists on our platform,” she continued. “And we are thrilled to celebrate his new album with a deeply personal event in his hometown. We cannot wait to watch fans connect with his new music in person and on our platform once the record comes out this week.”

During a more than hour-long set, Morgan Wallen performed eight songs from his recent album, One Thing At A Time, while audience members enjoyed games and activities on the field, created personal baseball cards, and more.

The Country Star Presented a Check From the Wallen Morgan Foundation

Coach Geff Davis was even on hand to give Wallen his own surprise, a 2021 baseball championship ring. The singer was the star of the team when he was a student. He was on the path to becoming a professional player when he was offered a scholarship to play college ball.

However, his plans changed when he injured himself throwing a curveball toward the end of his senior year.

“This is so cool. There are a lot of special people here,” Wallen said as he took the ring. “Having graduated in 2011, I wasn’t sure how I’d feel coming back. But this place will always hold a special place in my heart.”

After the special honor, Morgan Wallen presented another surprise—a check for $35,000 to help the school buy instruments for its music program and update its baseball field. The money came from his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

“I started the Morgan Wallen Foundation about a year ago. It combines my love of sports and music,” he told the crowd. “Without those two things, I don’t know where I’d be. I don’t know what my life would look like. I know it would look a lot different, so that’s what I’m going to try to do—give back to those two areas, as well as communities in need. That’s our focus.”