Morgan Wallen Celebrates UT Win Over Alabama With Acoustic Performance at Knoxville Bar: VIDEO

While celebrating the University of Tennessee’s incredible win over Alabama, Morgan Wallen hit the spotlight for an acoustic performance at a Knoxville bar.

While hanging out at Peyton Manning’s new bar, Saloon 16, Morgan Wallen did an acoustic performance after the big game. Prior to the big win, Wallen was seen hanging out with Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Neyland Stadium.

Morgan Wallen also posted a video on Instagram of his seats during the game. “Tennessee Fan,” he captioned the post. Wallen is a huge Tennessee Vols fan. Earlier this year, the country music superstar poked fun at Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin, who previously was on the coaching staff of the Vols. At the time, Kiffin tweeted a clip of the Ole Miss football practice with one of Wallen’s songs playing in the background. The coach also tagged Wallen in the tweet.

Responding to the video, Morgan Wallen tweeted, “Heupel is looking for a qualify offensive coordinator.” This was basically insinuating that Heupel is a better offensive coach than Kiffin.

Morgan Wallen Reveals What is Inspiring His New Music

During an August 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Morgan Wallen spoke about his new music and what his inspiration is.

“I’m working on new music, pretty heavily,” Morgan Wallen shared. “I don’t know when it’s gonna be ready, but that’s really what I’ve been focused a lot on. I’ve still got some time left on tour, so, I give those a hundred percent, so, it’s a little hard to come back and work on music, but I’ve been working on the road.”

At the time, Morgan Wallen with was on tour with HARDY for his The Dangerous Tour. He said he’s been writing a lot with his tour mate. “I’m on tour with HARDY, so me and him write a lot. I’ve got a bunch of songs ready already, so I’m excited.”

When asked about his music’s inspirations, Morgan Wallen said, “I mean there’s a lot of things. I’ve had a couple of relationships. I’ve got a little boy now – I mean, I didn’t have him when I was writing the last album.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen addressed his racial slur controversy. He said he has grown a lot since his last album. “Just life, you know. I mean, I feel like I’m a lot different than I was when I started writing that last [album], so, just growing up a little bit.”

In regards to receiving the Academy of Country Music’s Milestone Award, Morgan Wallen added, “It is an honor – first of all, there’s a lot of legends that got this this award before. Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, names like that. I think anytime you’re mentioned with them, it’s pretty tight.”