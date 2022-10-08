Morgan Wallen Changes Instagram Bio, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Morgan Wallen fans think that they’re on to something. The “You Proof” singer recently changed his Instagram bio, and it didn’t go without notice. There was no explanation from him for the change, but it now reads “Born With a Beer In My Hand.” And social media sleuths believe this is going to be a new song. Or album. Or something. But it’s definitely something. A few TikTokers posted about it and it quickly spread across other social media platforms.

He hasn’t confirmed the title of anything new, but he has confirmed that he’s been in the studio. So it isn’t far fetched.

Morgan Wallen just earned the ACM Milestone Award at this year’s ACM Honors. The award is presented to someone that had an unprecedented achievement in the past year. Dangerous: The Double Album spent an entire calendar year atop the country charts. More than a year, in fact. He was honored this year alongside Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain among others. Morgan Wallen’s friends HARDY and ERNEST paid tribute to him at the ceremony with a medley of songs that they wrote together. And one of his heroes, Eric Church, presented him with the award. The entire show can be streamed on Hulu.

There’s actually a co-write with Miranda Lambert in the works. Nicolle Galyon was also a co-writer on the track. They’ve all already spoken about it publicly, so we’ll likely see it on the new record. Whenever that arrives.

Morgan Wallen on ‘Dangerous: The Tour’

The news of a new song comes just before Morgan Wallen is set to headline his first “stadium” show. That’s a bit of a misnomer, as “stadium” shows typically refer to 60,000 seat football stadiums and this is a baseball stadium that holds about half of that, but nonetheless, “stadium” show it is. That happens at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. on Saturday. ERNEST is going to fill in for HARDY after his bus accident. So they’ll probably team up for a couple of songs along the way.

Morgan Wallen has just one more date remaining in 2022. That’s at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 22. But he’s already looking toward 2023 with festivals well into next summer. He’ll co-headline Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach in June. Miranda Lambert is also at that one. The pair are also at Carolina Country Music Fest the following week in South Carolina. And in August, he’s at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.