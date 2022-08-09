Morgan Wallen Chugs Beer on Stage With Surprise Guest Rapper on Atlanta Tour Stop

Morgan Wallen visited a shed outside of Atlanta this weekend and he was joined by some famous, local company. Wallen’s buddy HARDY was on stage with him as he’s also part of ‘Dangerous: The Tour.’ The duo invited Atlanta native Jeezy out. It was a wild night. Check out the photos below.

“ATL Night 2,” Morgan Wallen captioned the post.

Wallen and HARDY are shotgunning beers with Jeezy as “Put On” plays over the PA. Jeezy poured himself a shot. HARDY is showing off an Atlanta Braves jersey. He’s a native of Philadelphia, Miss., which is definitely “Braves Country.” He’s likely a lifelong fan of the defending World Series Champions.

“Lit,” Jeezy replied, adding a string of fire emojis.

Morgan Wallen is sporting a red Atlanta Braves jersey in another photo. It’s from second baseman Ozzie Albies. Wallen is having fun out on the road this summer. He tried his hand at a classic Brooks & Dunn cover while warming up in Pittsburgh. He’s riding high on the success of one of his biggest country radio hits to date. “Wasted on You” has remained a fixture in rotation and spent a while at the top of the charts. It matched his longest run at number one.

His followup single is making its way up the charts now. “You Proof” hit radio in mid-July and it’s already climbing. He already has several songs in the can for his next album, but he’s still milking hits out of Dangerous: The Double Album. One of those new tracks is a co-write with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyton. He teased the tribute to his mom on Instagram earlier this year.

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Tour’

Morgan Wallen rolls on throughout much of 2022. His next stop is in Mansfield, Mass. at the Xfinity Center on Thursday, August 11. He’ll hop on a couple of big festival dates along the way. TidalWave Festival is in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 13. That’s a big one that also features Luke Bryan, Chase Rice, Riley Green, Dierks Bentley and Mitchell Tenpenny among others. After that, Morgan Wallen crosses the border for Country Thunder Alberta on August 20.

He’ll work his way from the Midwest out to the West Coast, hitting venues like Shoreline in Mountain View, Calif. He has two stops at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 24 & 25. The final date of his own is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. on October 8. That’s the home of the Texas Rangers, and it’s his first “stadium” headlining show. He’s lining up festival dates for 2023 now, including Gulf Coast Jam in the Florida panhandle. Check out all of the dates on his schedule and get ticket information at his website.