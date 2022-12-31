Morgan Wallen Closes Out the Year With Incredible 2022 Video Montage: WATCH

2022 was a massive year for country music‘s Morgan Wallen. This year alone, Wallen’s repeated as the Top Country Artist of 2022. His hit “You Proof” broke Billboard‘s record as the longest-running No. 1 in country history. And earlier this year, his project Dangerous: The Double Album was deemed Album of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. Hard to believe that that’s just the beginning. Reflecting on what has probably become one of the most memorable years of his life, Morgan Wallen closed out 2022 with an incredible video montage. Check it out.

The video features clip after clip of Morgan Wallen onstage, surrounded by thousands and thousands of fans. Cellphone flashlights fill multiple stadiums throughout the clip while other stills see some of Morgan Wallen’s oldest and youngest fans in the crowd. Other frames show Morgan Wallen lifting weights and shooting hoops in between shows, while others feature the dad-of-one spending necessary bonding time with his two-year-old son.

In his caption, the 29-year-old wrote, “2022 gonna be hard to top, but we damn sure bout to try.”

The video montage celebrating the last year is certainly epic, however, Wallen pumps up the energy laying over it his unreleased single likely to be titled, “Aint That Some Sh-t.” Though the country music megastar hasn’t mentioned any potential release date, fans flocked to the comments demanding the singer release the song now.

“Go head and drop this one bud,” one fan commented. Another begged, “I could listen on repeat. Please drop this tomorrow like you did with new music last year on NYE.”

Morgan Wallen Teases Unreleased ‘Whiskey Friends’

Earlier this month, Morgan Wallen teased work on his upcoming third studio album with a series of black and white “studio files.” While he hasn’t shared any news regarding when fans might expect the new album drop, the singer is constantly teasing us with new music, just like he did in the video montage above with the unreleased track. However, ahead of the holiday weekend, Wallen teased us with what promises to be another hit single, “Whiskey Friends.” As always, fans demanded the singer release the track immediately.

Unlike the song overlaying the montage, “Whiskey Friends” functions more as a narrative, with a slower tempo, telling another heartbreak story to add to Wallen’s repertoire. Some of Morgan’s closest friends and fellow country stars also shared excitement for the upcoming project.

“Jesus bubba,” Jelly Roll wrote, “again and again and again.”

ERNEST, who sings the hit song “Flower Shops,” with Morgan Wallen, commented, “IIIIINEEEDA.”

Reflecting on current work for his next album, Morgan Wallen said, “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off. But the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling.”