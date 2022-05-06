Morgan Wallen Dedicates New Song ‘Thought You Should Know’ to His Mom

With Mother’s Day Weekend just around the corner, sons and daughters across the country are gearing up to show the woman who raised them how much they appreciate her. Morgan Wallen is doing this with his new song “Thought You Should Know.” Say what you will about Wallen, he knows how to give a gift.

In the past, Wallen has released some personal tracks. However, the lyrics to this song read like one side of a late-night phone call home, making it probably his most personal track to date. At the same time, I would go as far as to say that this new song is one of Morgan Wallen’s most well-written offerings. The “Sand in My Boots” singer co-penned this tribute to his mom with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon. So, it’s no surprise that the product is as good as it is.

Morgan Wallen Dedicated His New Song to His Mom

In recent Instagram posts, Morgan Wallen made it clear that this new song is for his mother. About a week ago, he posted a short video featuring part of the song and a baby picture of himself with his mom. In the post’s caption, he wrote, “Thank you, Mama. Dropping this song for you on Mother’s Day Weekend.”

Then, he expanded on that a little more earlier today. Alongside a snippet of the song and its artwork, Wallen said, “This one’s for you mama. I know it didn’t always seem like those prayers were getting through. I hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did.”

“Thought You Should Know” Lyrics

[Verse]



What’s goin’ on, Mama?

Something just dawned on me

I ain’t been home in some months

Been chasin’ songs and women

Makin’ some bad decisions

God knows I’m drinkin’ too much

Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me

You’ve been losin’ sleep since ’93



[Chorus]



I thought you should know

That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me

Must’ve finally made their way on through

I thought you should know

I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and

She lets me fish whenever I want to

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

Can you believe I’m on the radio?

Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know



[Verse]



Oh, by the way, Momma, didn’t mean to ramble on ya

How’s evеrything back at home?

Yeah, how’s that garden comin’?

Is dad still doing dumb shit?

And how’d hе keep you this long?

Yeah, I’m sorry that I called you so late

I just miss you but anyways

[Chorus]

I thought you should know

That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me

Must’ve finally made their way on through

I thought you should know

I got me a new girl down in Jefferson City, and

She lets me fish whenever I want to

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

Can you believe I’m on the radio?

Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know



[Bridge]



Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me

You’ve been losing sleep since ’93

I thought you should know

That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me

Must’ve finally made their way on through



[Chorus]



I thought you should know

That I really like this girl down in Jefferson City, and

It turns out she’s a lot like you

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

The bus is leavin’ so I gotta roll

Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

I thought you should know, thought you should know

I thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know