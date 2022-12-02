morgan-wallen-drops-three-new-songs-following-major-tour-announcement

Country music‘s newest megastar is ringing in the New Year in a big way. Morgan Wallen only just recently wrapped up his massively successful, sold-out Dangerous Tour. However, the 29-year-old singer already has plans to hit the road again in 2023. On Thursday night, Wallen announced what promises to be another sold-out tour, the One Night At A Time World Tour. Hours later, the “You Proof” singer surprised fans with the release of not one, but three, brand-new songs. Wallen shared the exciting news on Twitter, releasing his newest pieces at midnight eastern time Friday.

Ready for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on so I’m dropping a few songs at midnight eastern time tonight.

One Thing At A Time

Tennessee Fan

— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) December 1, 2022

After publishing the thread announcing his upcoming world tour, Morgan Wallen revealed the titles of the three brand-new songs.

“Ready for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on,” Morgan Wallen tweeted, “so I’m dropping a few songs at midnight eastern time tonight.”

Per his post, the titles of his newest drops are “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.”

Fans, already raving after hearing the news about Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour, flocked to the comments, elated.

“Geez is it Christmas morning?!?!” one of the singer’s fans quipped. A second Twitter user added, “I’ve never been more excited in my life.”

Morgan Wallen Catches Grief for Lack of Shows in Tennessee

Given that Morgan Wallen often praises his Tennesse roots in his music, a number of the singer’s fans were absolutely ticked that, of the nearly 40 tour dates scheduled for 2023, not one of them is taking place in his home state. So while a mass number of fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming world tour, others published their grievances with Wallen in the comments.

“Why in the hell is Tennessee not on your list!?” one of the singer’s fans demanded. “Really?!”

The comment saw some support from other Twitter users. Meanwhile, a few of the artist’s fans were quick to come to Wallen’s defense.

One person shared the poster’s frustration, writing, “Was looking over the dates & thinking the exact same thing.”

Others told the frustrated Morgan Wallen fan to “be patient.” They wrote, “He just played in Tennessee not too long ago. And I’m sure he’s gonna add dates to this. Be patient. Cut the guy some slack. He has no control over where he goes.”

Trying to soothe ruffled feathers, a second fan predicted, “i think he will add some TN and NC shows in July bc there aren’t many that month.”

In the meantime, other states are seeing plenty of love from Morgan Wallen, most prominently Pennsylvania and Florida. The two states have a combined total of six dates for 2023, with three scheduled in each. The One Night At A Time World Tour will also see Wallen performing on both coasts and in various states in between. The early half of the tour sees him performing in Kentucky, New Jersey, and Virginia along the east coast while the latter half puts the country megastar in California, Arizona, and Washington. And that doesn’t include states that span the Plains and Rockies.