Morgan Wallen and Eric Church Hang Out With Eli Manning and Justin Thomas in New York City

Talk about a group of dudes it would be fun to hang out and crush beers with. Two country music stars, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time major champion on the PGA Tour, and some random guy in khakis and a nice blazer. Justin Thomas, the 8th ranked professional golfer in the world, recently posted a photograph of an epic bro down he had alongside Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Eli Manning, and that guy at Rao’s Italian restaurant in New York City.

Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Eli Manning and Justin Thomas Being Dudes

Not a lot of additional context for the get-together was provided, but it’s safe to assume a good time was had. Marty Smith seems to agree, having commented “Worldclass crew right there” on the post. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps also seems to agree, having commented “What a crew!!!” Phelps has also been known to bro down with Wallen a time or two, having made cameos at his concerts in both Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

Dudes Being Golfers

Thomas and Wallen have been known to hang out on the golf course a little bit too. In a promotional video that the PGA Tour shared earlier this year, Wallen revealed that he has gotten to play a little golf with the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship winner.

Wallen also hits the golf course with Eric Church quite a bit too. Last summer they even took a little break from swingin’ the sticks to cast a few lines at a golf course pond. Their time spent together on the golf course has been valuable for Wallen to absorb some guidance from Church.

Morgan Wallen started off as a big fan of Church’s before he got to be good friends with him. “The way he wrote songs and the way that he said things really struck a chord with me. His realness, raw emotion and authenticity drew me in,” said Wallen. “Eric knows how much he means to me, which is cool. I don’t obviously just sit around talking about that all the time, you know, being weird. But I told him just to get it out of the way… ‘Hey, by the way, man, I love you, bro.”

The respect is mutual too, and Eric Church is also a big fan of Wallen. “He’s real damn good and he’s authentic,” he said “That’s the key. Morgan is not trying to be somebody else. He’s just doing him. It’s refreshing to see and hear.”