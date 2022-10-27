Morgan Wallen Flies Five-Year-Old Battling Leukemia to Texas Meet-and-Greet

The ultimate “awww” moment of the month is brought to everyone by Morgan Wallen. The country music hitmaker recently flew a five-year-old fan that is battling Leukemia to Texas for a meet-and-greet.

In a sweet video on TikTok, Morgan Wallen is seen at the meet and greet with 5-year-old Gracie. “Gracie’s Dream Came True,” was seen at the beginning of the video. Gracie’s family then wrote in the caption, “Grace meeting her biggest fan!” And tagged Wallen.

In the video, Morgan Wallen and Gracie, who was wearing sequin white pants with a matching shirt and bow, embrace in an adorable exchange. In a separate TikTok video, Gracie is dueting one of Wallen’s videos and dancing to the music. The video attracted Wallen’s attention and the country singer sent a letter to Gracie’s older brother saying he would meet her soon.

Morgan Wallen Set to Perform at the 2022 CMA Awards Next Month

As previously reported, Morgan Wallen is among the many star-studded country music performers who will be taking the stage at the 56th Annual CMA Awards next month.

This year’s event, which will be taking place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9th, is going to be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Morgan Wallen as well as Kelsea, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Miranda Lambert, and Carly Pearce are some of the performers.

Morgan Wallen will notably be performing his hit single You Proof. The track was released this past summer and was written by Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest K. Smith, and Charlie Handsome. It is the lead single from Wallen’s upcoming third studio album and was released to honor his 29th birthday.

Morgan Wallen’s You Proof notably made its debut at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It replaced Wallen’s other single Thought You Should Know, which was at the same spot. You Proof is Wallen’s fifth single to make its debut at the top of the country music chart.

Country Now also reported that You Proof became the most-added add song on country radio the week of July 26th. It had 52 adds on impact day and a total of 94 adds altogether.

The chorus to the song reads, “I need something you proof/ Somethin’ stronger than I’m used to/ Yeah, I’ve been pourin’ ninety to a hundred/ Feel like nothing’s gonna cut it, that’s the hard truth/ Yeah, I need something you proof/ Oh, I need something you proof.”

Morgan Wallen recently announced plans to work on his third studio album after finishing his 2022 tour. “Last show for a while,” Wallen declared in an Instagram post. “Now it’s onto album grind mode, let’s get it.”