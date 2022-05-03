Morgan Wallen Giving ‘Birthday Present’ to Himself Releasing ‘You Proof’ on May 13

Morgan Wallen is a song-making machine, even while he’s still on his Dangerous Tour, and he’s giving himself and his fans a birthday present by sharing a previously unreleased song, “You Proof,” on May 13. Wallen will also be performing on his birthday, stopping in at Rapid City, South Dakota on his tour. He previously released another new song, “Don’t Think Jesus,” his first new track since last year.

The rising country star posted a clip of the unreleased song on TikTok, writing in the caption, “’all know I couldn’t forget this one. Birthday present to myself. May 13th.” The clip definitely has some pop influences along with the purely country sound and lyrics. There’s a great beat drop for the chorus that’s enjoyable even for the most discerning country music fans.

The song itself seems to be about trying to forget someone at the bottom of a bottle. But, it’s not so predictable as songs about forgetting an ex usually are. It’s an interesting take on “drinking to forget,” in that the speaker is asking for something “you proof,” trying to forget; it’s genuinely a fun play on words.

The song has a good beat, and the full cut will definitely be fun to dance to. It’s a nice blend of country, pop, and hip hop influences; subtle guitar with a light beat drop and some reverb, “You Proof” is a great addition to Morgan Wallen’s repertoire, and will surely sound great live.

Morgan Wallen Teases Clip of ‘You Proof,’ Plus Gears Up for Billboard Music Awards Performance

Morgan Wallen is having a big year; he’s on tour, he’s releasing new music, and now he’s going to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15. Wallen has been working to improve himself after a scandal last year that took him away from the spotlight; because of this, the company that produces the Billboard Music Awards, MRC Entertainment, put out a statement on their choice to include Wallen in the lineup.

“We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect,” said MRC. “After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

Morgan Wallen is putting in the work, partnering with Greater Good Music and his own foundation, More Than My Hometown, to aid communities in need in cities along his tour. While he was in Evansville, Indiana, his foundation worked with Center of Hope Church to provide for the food bank. Wallen has also previously donated $25,000 to Greater Good Music to aid residents affected by the Tennessee wildfires. It seems like Morgan Wallen–who has found support in fellow artists like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley–has learned from his mistakes, and is taking the opportunity to learn, grow, and change.