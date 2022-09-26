Morgan Wallen Hangs Out With Wiz Khalifa, Michael Phelps in Los Angeles

Morgan Wallen took to Instagram to share photos of his recent concert in Los Angeles, and he hung out with a wide-ranging crew of celebrities.

He posted a pic to IG where the country star is all smiles next to rapper Wiz Khalifa and Olympic gold medalist and swimming legend Michael Phelps.

The picture of these three celebrities together certainly provided many strong reactions online, as this group does seem to be an odd collective. However, Wiz, Wallen, and Phelps all seem to be enjoying themselves.

“Night 1 in LA was special,” Wallen wrote in his post’s caption.

Many fans and other celebrities commented on Morgan Wallen’s Instagram post.

Model Natalie Joy commented: “Iconic.”

One fan wrote about country music’s widespread appeal, regardless of geography. “Even the LA boys love country music,” they wrote.

“See you at Bristol in 5 days! ” one fan wrote, referring to his upcoming stop at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee this weekend.

“Unreal,” singer Hardy commented on the post.

“Best concert EVER!! so glad I got to see it!” one fan said.

“You are a legend, I’m so happy to see your career to continue to grow,” another fan wrote.

Morgan Wallen Surprises Little League Team With World Series Trip

Back in July, country superstar Morgan Wallen surprised a Tennessee Little League team in a huge way.

The Humphreys County Dixie League from Waverly, Tennessee went to the World Series in South Carolina on Wallen’s dime. And he was happy to take up the tab.

When Wallen heard that the Humphreys Country 11-12 Division II team won the state championship, he quickly surprised the team. He gave the new state champs a ticket to Anderson, South Carolina for the World Series.

The “7 Summers” singer played baseball in his younger days. He’s covering the cost of new uniforms, travel expenses, food, etc., who left for South Carolina on July 27th.

Assistant coach Steven Wilson told Music Mayhem how much Wallen’s contribution meant to the team, especially in the wake of a recent flood that left the community of Waverly devastated.

In a Facebook video attached here, Morgan Wallen can be seen on a laptop as he talks to the Little League team. He breaks the news to the boys, who erupt and dance with joy at the news.

“Morgan covered their room and board, their experiences, you know, souvenirs. They’re not going to want for anything,” the coach said. “I can’t explain how much it actually helped these kids after what they’ve been through.”

Wallen’s kind deed means so much to the community. When the August 2021 flood destroyed many of the county’s schools, students had to be placed into temporary schools. Many of the team’s players currently attend school in a refurbished factory.

“These kids, they’ve lost their schools. They’re in temporary schools right now, most of them are,” Wilson said. “His support is just tremendous.”