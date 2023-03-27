Morgan Wallen Headlining ‘Super Bowl Level’ ACM Awards Benefit Concert

Morgan Wallen is set to headline a benefit concert leading up to the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. On May 11th, Dallas-Fort Worth will be the hub of all things country music. This is when the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is broadcast live from The Star in Frisco.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Kicking off what the Dallas Culture Map calls a ‘Super Bowl-level event’ is a benefit concert headlined by Wallen. The reigning ACM Album of the Year winner is taking center stage for “ACM Lifting Lives LIVE: Morgan Wallen & Friends. ” The charitable event is benefiting Lifting Lives, an organization dedicated to making positive change through music. Of course, Wallen won’t be alone. Joining him on stage are esteemed ACM Songwriter of the Year, HARDY; reigning ACM New Female Artist and Song of the Year winner Lainey Wilson; ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman, and DJ 13lackbeard.

The concert will start at 7:30 pm Wednesday, May 10 on the golfing green at Topgolf in The Colony. Following the morning’s Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On Fundraiser, hosted by VGT by Aristocrat Gaming, you can get your ticket to that night’s concert – they are sold separately.

Morgan Wallen says he’s ‘excited to help’ with the benefit

So, what exactly does Lifting Lives do? As stated in a press release, “in addition to distributing more than $4 million to date through its Covid Relief Fund, ACM Lifting Lives provides critical support through the Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund, significant annual commitments to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Music Health Alliance, and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and individual grants to organizations that reach communities all across America.”

For the past four years, and now for the first time in Texas, this golf tournament has united artists, professionals of the industry, and fans to participate in a golf competition filled with skill tests as well as an entire day full of live entertainment. “ACM Lifting Lives does great work providing aid in times of need to folks. [Both] inside and outside of the music industry,” Wallen explained in a statement. “My band and I are excited to help them raise funds to continue doing this amazing work.”



Of course, the details of the ticket sale for this concert were released. General Admission tickets opened up to ACM Members, A-List subscribers, holders of 58th ACM Awards tickets, and Topgolf Friends & Family through a specialized presale.

Tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, March 24 at 10 am via AXS. You can Secure your tickets to the benefit concert now for $350, plus small service fees. Privileged golf bays owners will be indulged with the opportunity to turn their bay into exclusive suites. This grants them a magnificent view of the show. A small number of VIP fan golf bays for the Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On are still available. Contact [email protected] for details.