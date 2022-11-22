Morgan Wallen to Help Provide 2,000 Meals to Tennessee Families in Need for Thanksgiving

It’s the season of giving and country music megastar Morgan Wallen isn’t holding back. With just days until Thanksgiving, the “You Proof” singer helped provide 2,000 meals for families in need across the South.

Country Now reports the award-winning singer-songwriter partnered with TN-based charitable organization Greater Good Music. Together, they helped bring numerous Thanksgiving meals to needy families. According to the charity’s website, Greater Good Music strives to “supply healthy food distributions to low-income women, children, and elderly.” The group partners with nationally-recognized artists to draw attention to their cause and help distribute as much food as possible. Per the outlet, several communities across TN and Kentucky received complimentary meals, including his hometown of Sneedville, TN.

Per the outlet, Morgan Wallen’s latest charitable contribution is especially significant as 2022 has been fraught with historic inflation rates. Food prices have skyrocketed amid record-high inflation rates, making it difficult for already struggling Americans to afford to feed themselves. That’s in combination with the more than 42 million people across the United States already facing hunger.

The food distributions took place at various local high schools and food pantries across the state over the weekend. Morgan Wallen aided in providing more than 300 Waverly, TN families with hearty meals for the upcoming holiday on Sunday, November 20th. Wallen’s contributions here are important as Waverly was also one of the TN communities struck hard by the historic floods that took place last fall.

Families across Pike County, Kentucky also benefitted from Morgan Wallen’s partnership with Greater Good Music. In total, 600 families, some of which lost their homes during massive flooding this year, also brought home a Thanksgiving turkey.

Morgan Wallen Claims Two Major Awards at the AMAs

Morgan Wallen is proof that hard work pays off. A few years ago, the 29-year-old star was practically ousted from the country music community after making an insensitive comment which was captured on video. The singer took a temporary break from the industry and after publicly apologizing for making the comment, has absolutely dominated all-genre charts with his hit album, Dangerous.

Though Dangerous: The Double Album was released nearly two years ago, the record continues to garner award after award. On Sunday, November 20th, Morgan Wallen took home two separate wins during the fan-voted American Music Awards. Accepting his wins virtually, Morgan Wallen took home the AMA Awards for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Song.

Wallen faced off with some serious contenders in the first category, with fans nominating other country stars like Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, and Walker Hayes. “Wasted On You,” meanwhile, ran up against other major music successes including Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave,” Johnson’s “Til You Can’t,” Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter’s “Thinking ‘Bout You,” and Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan‘s “Buy Dirt.”

Of his Sunday night wins, Morgan Wallen said, “I just wanted to say thank you to my fans first of all. First and foremost, y’all know how much you mean to me. I appreciate you taking the time out of your day to vote for me and just always supporting me. It means a lot to me to represent this genre and represent myself and represent you guys. So thank you for this.”