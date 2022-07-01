Morgan Wallen Hints at Potential Stadium Tour in Near Future: ‘We’ve Been Snooping Around’

Apparently, Morgan Wallen isn’t going to slow down any time soon. He’s still going on his Dangerous Tour, which goes into September while playing festivals in-between. Now, it seems, he’s looking into doing a stadium tour in the not too distant future.

On June 23, Wallen co-hosted Country Countdown USA, per Music Mayhem Magazine, and hinted at the possibility of a stadium tour. When asked if he’s thought about playing stadiums, Wallen replied, “I think so. I don’t have anything set in stone, but we’ve been snooping around the stadiums. I haven’t completely figured out what I want my show to be like in that setting. But it’s definitely something I’ve been thinking about.”

Morgan Wallen on Playing Stadiums: ‘It’ll Be Special’

One thing you can expect from Morgan Wallen is a hyped-up show full of great music and exceptional energy all night. Because he knows his shows are good and his tickets sell well, he’s not concerned about not selling out stadiums. He knows the fans will come.

“I don’t have concerns about selling tickets because they’re all gone!” he said. “At least not this year, hopefully we can keep that up forever.”

His show in Arlington, TX on October 8 will be his first headlining stadium, and he revealed that the moment will be incredibly “special” for him. “I’m excited about that,” he said of the Texas show. “I’m a huge baseball fan, I thought as a kid I might be doing something different in the Rangers ballpark, but it’ll be special.”

As an East Tennessee native, Morgan Wallen said that his next goal is to sell out Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium. “That’s my number one goal,” he admitted. “I think it’s 102,000 [seats] now. But that’s my number one goal for sure.”

Wallen Talks About Writing His ACM Award Acceptance Speech the Morning of the Awards Show

Speaking on SirisXM’s The Highway recently, Morgan Wallen spoke about his plans for the future, and his recent win at the ACM Awards. First, though, he spoke of gratitude, and how things are going in his present life.

“I got a lot of great things going on,” he admitted on the show. “I think I’m happy as I’ve ever been and I can honestly say that. Obviously I’ve had a lot of success, which doesn’t hurt when it comes to that. I’m just in a really good place mentally. I’ve got my little boy. I’ve got my family. I don’t know, man. Everything is really good for me right now. Gratitude is at the top of my vocabulary.”

At the ACM Awards, though, Wallen won Album of the Year for Dangerous: The Double Album. He spoke about the acceptance speech he wrote the morning of the awards show, which he read from his phone on stage.

“That speech I gave there, it was from my heart. It was true,” he shared. “I wrote it that morning and just kind of let whatever I felt come out. A lot of people around me are like, ‘Man, you’re a lot different than you were a year ago or whatever. I’m glad to hear that because it’s not an accident.”