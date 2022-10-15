Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini Hang Out in Knoxville Ahead of Tennessee-Alabama Game

Autumn Saturdays in the south are all about college football. And country stars are fans, too. Yes, that was Kelsea Ballerini with Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen around Neyland Stadium for Tennessee-Alabama.

Fans of Tennessee are loving their Vols, and an upset of Alabama would continue the party long into the evening. But let’s just say the party probably started about late breakfast time. Ballerini, Chesney and Wallen, three of the biggest names in country music, hung out with former Vol great Peyton Manning at Saloon 16. It’s Manning’s place. The former Tennessee quarterback partnered with the Graduate Knoxville Hotel last year to open what’s been described as a high-end, western watering hole. Seems like the perfect place to grab a cold beer or a bloody mary to get you in the mood for an afternoon kickoff. Plus, the place serves beer dip and frito pie. Big thumbs up on the app selection for a football Saturday.

Saloon 16 posted a photo of the trio of country stars posing with Vol football royalty. The traditional matchup sports an extra oompth this season. Both Alabama and Tennessee came into the game undefeated.

Ballerini also posted a video on TikTok. She opens with “Big, big game today, y’all. What do we think?” All three of the country superstars grew up in east Tennessee, so we already know the answer. It’s the Vols. Plus, Peyton Manning always will bleed Tennessee orange.

There were more photos. Pregame before Alabama-Tennessee turned Knoxville into a huge party. And the festivities continued after kickoff. The Volunteers scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and then forced an Alabama punt return. Tennessee turned that into another TD to give the Vols a 28-10 cushion over Alabama. The 18 points represented Bama’s largest deficit in three years. Here’s betting there will be more beer and celebratory cocktails. And somebody will be drowning their sorrows.

Country Now also showed off some snaps on their Instagram page featuring Ballerini, Chesney and Wallen. Enjoy!