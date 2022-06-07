Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs Among 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Headliners

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup has a lot of country flavor. This year’s event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23rd and 24th, and among the artists on the bill are superstars Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs. The bill also includes Maren Morris, Chase Rice, Carly Pearce and Ryan Hurd.

The festival has become a staple, having been held each year since 2011. Ryan Seacrest will host, and an array of artists across multiple genres will round out the event. Avril Lavigne, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith and more are also on the bill, with the promise of surprise guests to come.

The Black Eyed Peas will be there, too, and they have the unique distinction of having also performed at the first iHeartRadio Music Festival.

If you can’t make it to Vegas for the show, you can still see it from the comfort of your living room. There will be an exclusive stream each night via the CW app and CWTV.com. There will also be a two-night television special airing in October. Additionally, fans can hear the event across iHeartRadio stations in more than 150 markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

If you want to make the trek, the public onsale begins on June 17 at AXS.com. But Capital One cardholders will have early presale access from Wednesday, June 15 at 1 p.m. ET until Friday, June 17 at 1 p.m. ET. Capital One cardholders will also have an option to add a Capital One Access Pass. That includes access to a private soundcheck with Avril Lavigne and complimentary food and drinks.

While Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Maren Morris are all featured artists at the event, Chase Rice, Carly Pearce, and Ryan Hurd will perform at the Daytime Stage. They’ll add some twang to a group that also includes Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chloe, Willow, Latto, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Wallen and Combs will be busy for the rest of 2022, playing stadiums, arenas and festivals across the country. Morgan remains on the road through October, while Luke finishes his year in Oklahoma City in December.

Meanwhile, Maren Morris soon begins a summer tour that will have her on the road until December. She’ll hit some pretty scenic spots along the way, including Red Rocks and Hollywood Bowl. Then, she’ll close it out at home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Chase Rice will be at festivals throughout the year. Carly Pearce will headline a tour that concludes in October with two nights at The Ryman in Nashville. Ryan Hurd’s tour schedule includes opening slots with Jake Owen, Sam Hunt and Darius Rucker.