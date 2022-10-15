Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO

Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.

According to Country Now, Morgan Wallen joined Jason Aldean at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for two songs, performing one of his earliest hits, the 2018 chart-topper “Whiskey Glasses.” The outlet also states the iconic country duo also performed Aldean’s “You Make It Easy,” a song written by Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, and Jordan Schmidt.

Aldean welcomed Wallen to the stage, sarcastically remarking, “Yeah, I think they kind of like you, Morgan.”

Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean are two of country music’s most famous stars. However, Wallen (29) only recently climbed the genre’s ranks while Aldean, in comparison, made his debut with the fast-paced 2005 hit “Hicktown.” Aldean recently recalled his first time really meeting and interacting with Morgan Wallen, sharing how their friendship ignited.

“I didn’t really know much about Morgan at the time,” Aldean said, reflecting on “You Make It Easy’s” debut.

“I knew he was kind of kicking around town, and he was a new artist,” the singer continued. “He had a little EP that had come out at the time, but he hadn’t really hit yet. He was still kind of an unknown artist, and they pitched me, ‘You Make it Easy.'”

And you know what they say: the rest is history.

Morgan Wallen’s New Instagram Bio Has Fans Going Berzerk

Although Morgan Wallen isn’t currently touring or dropping hints about a new album, the singer’s Instagram bio update has fans going completely insane.

Recently, the hitmaker changed his bio to read, “Born With a Beer In My Hand.” Wallen hasn’t provided any context for the bio so far (not even an emoji). But fans have all kinds of guesses about what it might mean. Many of them, myself included, are hoping for a new album. Or at least a new song.

“I bet it’s the new song,” one Morgan Wallen fan said, “cause [HARDY] said he’s got some exciting news next week.”

As the Dangerous album continues to dominate on streaming platforms, the Morgan Wallen team recently announced that there’s actually a cowrite in the works with one of country music’s superstars: Miranda Lambert. So hopefully, with that and news of the new bio combined, fans will be treated to new Morgan Wallen music soon enough. As one excited country music fan wrote about Wallen’s Instagram bio, “WHATEVER IT IS WE ARE READY!!!”