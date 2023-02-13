Morgan Wallen’s New Album Doesn’t Release Until March, But it Already Has 7 Hit Singles

Morgan Wallen released a monster of an album in 2021. Dangerous spent a record-breaking 51 weeks at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. It was also the most-streamed album of the year across all genres. Today, more than two years after its release, the album is still moving units. Much like the landmark album, Wallen is far from done. He’s already planning to drop another massive album later this year.

Wallen announced One Thing at a Time at the end of last month. Like Dangerous, the new album will be long. The Tennessee-born singer packed 36 songs into his upcoming release. It’s looking like it will follow his 2021 release in more than just length. Currently, the album boasts seven top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The album drops on March 3rd.

Morgan Wallen Rakes in the Hits

Before he announced the massive new album, Wallen released a sampler with three songs. “Tennessee Fan,” “Days that End in Why,” and the album’s title track dropped in December. All of those songs became Top 10 hits. The title track peaked at number 2, “Tennessee Fan” peaked at number 5, and the other single reached the number 7 spot, according to Billboard.

After announcing the album, Wallen dropped another three-song sampler. “Last Night,” “Everything I Love,” and, “I Wrote the Book” arrived on January 31st. “Last Night” debuted at number 7 on last week’s chart. “I Wrote the Book” and “Everything I Love” debuted at numbers 16 and 18. Many expect those singles to begin climbing the chart next week.

Additionally, songs Morgan Wallen released throughout 2022 saw some serious chart success. “Don’t Think Jesus,” “Thought You Should Know,” and “You Proof” topped the chart.

One Night at a Time Tour

Morgan Wallen and his fans have more to look forward to this year than his new album. The “Sand in My Boots” singer will launch a world tour to promote the album. The massive 53-stop trek will take Wallen Down Under, to the Great White North, and beyond.

The One Night at a Time Tour will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15th. Then, Morgan Wallen will take the show to Australia before coming back to the United States. The rest of the tour will take him across the nation and into Canada.

The tour will come to an end in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at the Rogers Arena on October 3rd.

Wallen isn’t hitting the road alone. He’s taking a handful of his friends and collaborators along for the ride. HARDY, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman will provide support at selected stops on the tour.

Go to Morgan Wallen’s official website for tickets, dates, and more information about the upcoming tour.