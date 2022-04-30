Morgan Wallen to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

In two weeks, country star Morgan Wallen will return to the stage for his first televised performance in more than a year at the Billboard Music Awards. The country singer is one of many featured artists that will perform at the Las Vegas event on May 15.

In March, Wallen was in attendance at the ACM Awards to accept the Album of the Year award. That would mark his return to awards shows, but the upcoming Billboard Music Awards will be his first time performing since stepping away from the spotlight last year. MRC Entertainment produces the Billboard Music Awards and shared an internal memo on their decision to include Morgan Wallen in the 2022 event. The global entertainment company invited the musician following thorough discussions with “a dedicated group of diverse staffers at MRC.”

“We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect,” MRC said, according to Billboard.com. “After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

Morgan Wallen Working With Greater Good Music to Aid Communities in Need

Morgan Wallen is currently on tour in promotion of his 2021 hit album Dangerous: The Double Album. While traveling across the nation, Wallen is giving back to local communities. He teamed with Greater Good Music and his own foundation, More Than My Hometown, to help those in need.

Throughout his Dangerous Tour stops across the U.S., Morgan Wallen is pitching in through the joint program to provide food for low-income communities. For example, previous to his April 14th show in Evansville, Indiana, Wallen’s foundation worked with Center of Hope Church. The church hosted the Tri-State Food Bank’s donation center along with help from the two foundations.

Around 150 families benefitted from the food donations that day. For two hours that morning, volunteers handed out bags full of fruit, vegetables, non-perishables, milk, and more. In fact, a line of cars littered the street adjacent to the church as volunteers helped those in need.

Following the successful event, Greater Good Music posted about the collaboration on their Facebook page. The group thanked Morgan Wallen for contributing while passing through town on his Dangerous Tour.

“We were honored to partner with Morgan Wallen and his More Than My Hometown Foundation to provide a truckload of food to a neighborhood in need in Evansville, IN, before his concert there,” the post reads. “With rising food prices, families are struggling. We were able to share beautiful fruits and vegetables, dairy, and free groceries with the families of Evansville.”

This is the second time that Wallen has worked with Greater Good Music to help folks in need. In early April, the musician made a $25,000 donation to Greater Good Music to assist those affected by the Tennessee wildfires.