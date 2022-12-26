morgan-wallen-posts-heartwarming-christmas-day-pic-with-his-son

Morgan Wallen and his son, Indie, are wishing fans a wonderful holiday. The Wasted on You singer and his adorable toe-headed two-year-old spent Christmas Day together in Tennessee, and they celebrated the holiday with an Instagram post that showed them all smiles after Santa’s arrival.

In a photo, Wallen holds his Christmas pajama-clad toddler while standing in front of a festively decorated fireplace. And Indie has the beaming glow of a child who is reveling in the magic of the season.

“Merry Christmas from the Wallen boys,” Wallen captioned.

Morgan Wallen Never Imagined That He’d Be a Single Father

Indie, which is short for Indigo Wilder, was born on July 10, 2020. Morgan Wallen shares the youngster with his ex-girlfriend, KT Smith.

In 2021, the singer admitted that he and Smith had ended their years-long romance before their son was conceived. And now they’re working together to co-parent, which hasn’t always been easy. But he said he’s “thankful” he has a child with someone he cares about. And she works hard to make sure that Wallen is an active part of Indie’s life.

“We’re doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation,” he said. “I mean, many people have been in this situation before — having a kid with someone you’re not with — but knowing that doesn’t make it any easier.”

Morgan Wallen joyfully welcomed Indie into the world with an Instagram post, and in it, he promised to be the best father he could and always live his life in a way that would make Indie proud.

More than two years later, Wallen still openly admits that he’s still figuring out the whole parent thing as he goes. But he never “imagined” that he’d be a single father.

“I wanted to have a family like my parents,” he shared. “My parents are still together, you know. They raised [me and my sisters] together. That was my idea of what my life would look like. That’s not the way it turned out. And I struggled with that a little bit when I first found out.”