Morgan Wallen Praises Dads Out There Raising Up ‘Good Ole Boys and Girls’ in Father’s Day Post: PHOTOS

Morgan Wallen shared some words for all the dads out there this Father’s Day, posting a sweet photo and video with his son for the occasion. Wallen became a father nearly two years ago, and it looks like fatherhood suits him well. Additionally, he included a photo with his own father as well.

“Happy Father’s Day to my dad and to all you dads out there raising up good ole boys and girls,” he wrote on Instagram. “And to my son, I thank God everyday he granted me with the blessing of being your daddy!!!”

It’s good that Morgan Wallen had a chance to take some time and enjoy Father’s Day with his family; he’s been sharing highlight reels of his whirlwind Dangerous Tour (which seems virtually never-ending), and doesn’t seem to have much time for anything else but performing.

Morgan Wallen Attributes Growth This Year to Being a Father

Morgan Wallen has had a tough year and a half, all things considered, but he seems to have bounced back from last year’s scandal. He claims that he’s grown over the last year, and attributes it to being a father.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, Wallen shared that being a parent has really opened his eyes and forced him to grow up. “I think mostly I can attribute it to being a dad,” he said when asked what got him through the year. “Just seeing that I have another life that I’m responsible for. It puts things in perspective.”

Wallen Relives Performance With Eric Church, Thanks Fans For Making it Possible

Recently, Morgan Wallen took the stage with Eric Church and recalled the moment on Instagram. “8 years ago I went to my first concert,” he shared. “It was an Eric Church concert at Thompson Boling Arena. His energy and his fans’ energy put a fire in me that night in Knoxville, Tn. I knew right then I wanted to create something as real and genuine as what I witnessed with him and his fans.”

He then shared that Eric Church is now a good friend, and relived the moment he joined him on stage. “Fast forward 8 years, E is a near and dear friend to me, and I got to share the stage with him last night. I like to think maybe some of those same people in Thompson Boling Arena with me in 2014, were in US Bank Stadium with me last night as well.”

He continued, “Moments like these make me truly grateful for this life and for this music I get to make and perform everywhere.” He then concluded with a message to his fans. He wrote, “Thank you guys for making it possible.”