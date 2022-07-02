Morgan Wallen Reacts to Man Posing for Mugshot in Morgan Wallen Mugshot T-Shirt

Morgan Wallen has a sense of humor about his past mistakes. Zachary Horne was booked into a New Hampshire jail on Friday for underage possession of alcohol, according to The Smoking Gun. Horne is 20 years old. The man posed for his mugshot while wearing a t-shirt with a photo of Wallen’s mugshot.

Morgan Wallen’s own arrest occurred in May of 2020. It was a public intoxication charge at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock ‘N Roll Steakhouse on Broadway in Nashville. Charges weren’t pursued. Horne’s t-shirt was a reference to that incident.

Wallen got wind of the news and took to his Instagram stories on Friday to offer some words for Horne.

“We’ve all been there bub,” Wallen wrote in his story. “Wish I saw this sooner I woulda bailed him out.”

T-shirts and other clothing items featuring Wallen’s mugshot began widely circulating online on the heels of his popularity. Dangerous: The Double Album topped the country albums chart for more than a full year. The ACM Honor recognize Wallen for the unprecedented achievement on August 24.

The ceremony takes place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (a few blocks from the site of Wallen’s arrest). He receives the “Milestone Award.” He’ll accept the honor alongside recent collaborators Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. Lambert will receive the “Triple Crown” Award for earning the “Top New Female Vocalist,” “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Entertainer of the Year” throughout her career. Stapleton joined Wallen for the track “Only Thing That’s Gone.” He receives the “Spirit Award.” It is given to a singer-songwriter each year for continuing the legacy of Merle Haggard.

Morgan Wallen Visits Country Radio

Morgan Wallen kept a low profile over the past year. He’s stopping by some major country radio shows during some time off the road. He stopped by The Highway on SiriusXM to surprise a 6-year-old fan that went viral on TikTok. Wallen revealed that he wrote his ACM Best Album acceptance speech the morning that he won the award.

He hinted at a potential stadium tour on the heels of selling out Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Wallen played baseball as a kid. Performing at the home of the Texas Rangers is a dream for the East Tennessee native.

He stopped by Country Countdown USA and revealed that new music is on the way. The rest of 2022 promises to be big for Wallen.

On the Road in 2022

Morgan Wallen continues ‘Dangerous: The Tour’ throughout the year. It picks back up in Orange Beach, Ala. on July 2 with two dates at The Wharf Amphitheater. He’ll hit a few festivals along the way. Check out all of his 2022 tour dates and get ticket information at his website.