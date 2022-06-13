Morgan Wallen Recalls First-Ever Eric Church Concert After Taking Stage With Him in Minnesota

Morgan Wallen has bounced back and he’s living the dream, joining Eric Church on stage in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 11. According to Wallen, he’s always been a big Eric Church fan, and not much has changed there. Except, they’re good friends now. So, a little has changed.

On Instagram recently, Wallen recalled his first time seeing Eric Church in concert, or, apparently, anyone in concert; he compared it to taking the stage with him last Saturday. He posted a series of photos from the show, accompanying them with a lengthy caption.

“8 years ago I went to my first concert,” he wrote on social media. “It was an Eric Church concert at Thompson Boling Arena. His energy and his fans energy put a fire in me that night in Knoxville, Tn. I knew right then I wanted to create something as real and genuine as what I witnessed with him and his fans.”

He continued, “Fast forward 8 years, E is a near and dear friend to me, and I got to share the stage with him last night. I like to think maybe some of those same people in Thompson Boling Arena with me in 2014, were in US Bank Stadium with me last night as well.

“Moments like these make me truly grateful for this life and for this music I get to make and perform everywhere.” He ended his post with a grateful note to fans, writing, “Thank you guys for making it possible.”

Morgan Wallen Shares Highlight Reels from Recent Shows, Keeps Energy High

Morgan Wallen recently shared some clips from his North Carolina and Virginia shows, and the energy is high, the vibes are immaculate, and Wallen is coming back strong. He had his first live award show performance in a year at the Billboard Music Awards recently, where he also took home an award, and love him or hate him, you have to admit he’s really turned his career up to eleven.

“First weekend of Amphitheaters was so hype!!! Thank you Charlotte, Raleigh, and Bristow!!!!” Wallen wrote on Instagram. He seems grateful for fans for continuing to support him even through his social crisis. He rose to great heights in the beginning, fell pretty hard in the middle, and now he’s back, arguably bigger and more supported than before.

His Dangerous Tour is seemingly never ending, as he continues on with festival dates in between. Additionally, he’ll be headlining the iHeart Radio Festival in September. Wallen definitely has his fans to thank for keeping his career afloat, and it seems like he knows that. He thanks fans on his social media often, especially accompanying highlight reels from shows. Despite the troubles he had last year, Morgan Wallen has begun to work on improving himself for his fans in the recent months.