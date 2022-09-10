Morgan Wallen Releases ‘You Proof’ Video, And It’s Like a Country Version of the ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies

Morgan Wallen’s latest hit, “You Proof,” has been dominating country radio for a while. Now, he’s got a music video to complement it. Check out the video for “You Proof” below.

It’s quite a cinematic trip. Music videos are rare these days, but it’s cool to see folks utilize the space.

Morgan Wallen will be part of the ACM Honors ceremony that airs Tuesday, September 13 on FOX. He received the Milestone Award for an unprecedented achievement in music. Dangerous: The Double Album stayed atop the charts for more than a year. His honor came alongside Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain, among others.

Lambert earned the Milestone Award for winning Best New Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Chris Stapleton was given the Spirit Award for continuing the legacy of Merle Haggard by forging his own path. And Shania Twain was given the Poets Award for her career of songwriting. Shania Twain wrote her entire, prolific catalog. Much of the earlier work was co-written by her ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange.

The show has quite a lineup. Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne performed tributes to Shania Twain during the show. There were also performances by Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, HARDY, Vince Gill, Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen himself.

There will also be a special performance from Trace Adkins. The star of the brand new FOX show Monarch will perform a cover of “A Country Boy Can Survive.” He stars in the show about country music royalty alongside Susan Sarandon. Several country music stars will pop up on the show throughout the season, including Shania Twain and Little Big Town. Tanya Tucker will also be on the show.

Morgan Wallen on the Road in 2022

Morgan Wallen remains on ‘The Dangerous Tour’ for most of 2022. His next stop is USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, Utah on September 10. Then he spends most of the rest of September in California, including two dates at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 24 & 25.

He zips across the country for Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee on the weekend of September 30. Then he’ll headline a baseball stadium. He played baseball as a kid, and he’s talked about what a dream it is to play in a baseball stadium. That’s at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. on October 8. The home of the Texas Rangers. Country Thunder Florida is his final date for 2022. It’s in Kissimmee on October 22. He’s already looking to 2023 with a couple of festival dates in the new year. Check out all of his scheduled dates and get ticket information for each at his website.