Morgan Wallen Repeats as Top Country Music Artist of 2022

For the second consecutive year, Morgan Wallen is this year’s Top Country Artist of 2022. Meanwhile, he’s also the top country male artist for the year.

According to reports from Billboard, Wallen’s LP, Dangerous, was the No. 1 Country Album for 2022. In April, Wallen made history when the project was the No. 1 album for its 51st week, ousting Luke Combs’ This One’s For You and Shania Twain’s Come on Over.

Wallen also claims both the No. 1 and 2 hits o the year on Billboard’s streaming, airplay, and sales based for its category on the Hot Country Songs list. His song “Wasted on You,” also leads the pack as the top song of the year, while “You Proof” sits right behind it.

For the East Tennessee native, the singer is posed to have a busy, equally successful 2023. He’s set to head out on a huge world tour dubbed, “One Night At A Time.” In addition, he recently added 14 additional stops to the 39-show tour, resulting in a 53-stop international tour.

“2023 is gonna be a special year. I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this,” Wallen told fans when he announced his tour. While most of his shows will be stateside, he’s also bringing his southern style across oceans to New Zealand and Australia before ending the tour in Canada.

Morgan Wallen gifts fans with three new songs

There’s no doubt that Wallen has been good to his loyal fans. Just hours after the tour announcement, the 29-year-old dropped three new songs. At the time, he took to Twitter to announce the titles of the new tracks.

“Ready for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on,” he penned at the time. “So I’m dropping a few songs at midnight eastern time tonight.”

According to the post, the new songs are titled “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why.”

Then, like it was Christmas morning, Wallen revealed he had yet another song in the works. He recently teased the new track via an Instagram post called “Whiskey Friends.” Check out the clip below to get a taste of the new track.

According to Wallen, this outpouring of new material is a result of his recent artistic inspiration.

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off,” he said about recent songwriting, “But the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have.

He continued: “It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”