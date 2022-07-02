Morgan Wallen Reveals He’s Already Sitting on Handfuls of Songs for His ‘Next Project’

Morgan Wallen joined Country Countdown USA recently and shared that a new album may be closer than we think.

“I’ve already got 12 songs finished,” he told Lon Helton on the show. “I’m confident in what I do next already. Overall, I feel pretty comfortable. I don’t feel rushed. I’ve got other things, I’ve got the tour, I’ve got my son, so I’m glad that I’ve already spent some time on the next project.”

Last year, Wallen shared a clip of one new track to his Instagram. He co-wrote the track with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon. It’s called “Thought You Should Know.”

He also reflected on the experience of working with Lambert.

“I had a song I was working on, and I knew it was going to be for my mom,” he said. “I wanted to get a female perspective. [Lambert] helped me tremendously. Miranda always says something cool. I’ve always been a fan of hers. She was just what I thought she’d be, except cooler!”

Dangerous: The Double Album is still dominating the country charts. The album just produced his sixth number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, “Wasted on You.” Wallen and his friend Hardy recently stopped by The Listening Room in Nashville to perform an acoustic rendition of another one of those number ones, “Sand in My Boots.”

Accolades for ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Morgan Wallen will cross paths with Lambert again at the ACM Honors ceremony on August 24. He’ll be presented the “Milestone Award” for an unprecedented or outstanding achievement in country music. The recognition comes after his album topped the charts for more than a year. Lambert will receive the “Triple Crown Award” for earning “Top New Female Vocalist,” “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Entertainer of the Year” throughout her career.

Chris Stapleton will also be honored at the event which takes place at Ryman Auditorium.

Morgan Wallen Returns to Talk

Morgan Wallen hasn’t done much press in the last year. But the conversation with Helton marks two big radio visits that he’s paid in recent weeks. He also stopped by The Highway on SiriusXM to surprise a 6-year-old fan that is going viral on TikTok. During the visit, he revealed that he wrote his ACM Best Album acceptance speech on the morning of the event.

‘Dangerous: The Tour’ rolls on throughout 2022. He just sold out Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Tex. his first headlining show at a stadium. He’s teasing that it may lead to a full-blown stadium tour. He’s back on the road on July 2 at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Ala. for a pair of dates. Check out all of Wallen’s 2022 tour dates and get ticket information at his website.