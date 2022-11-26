Morgan Wallen Reveals His Mom Signed Him Up for ‘The Voice’

Morgan Wallen’s run on Season 6 of The Voice was completely prompted by his mother.

The 29-year-old singer is a current-day country music megastar who spent this year traveling the country for a sold-out tour and celebrating his first-ever ACM and AMA wins. Wallen has been in the spotlight for years, but what many fans don’t know is that his spotlight started with a place on NBC’s hit competition show.

In 2014, Wallen enjoyed a successful stint on Team Usher and eventually Team Levine. And as he shared with Outkick during a November interview, the whole experience is thanks to his mom, Lesli.

“Yeah, my mom actually signed me up for The Voice, the TV show, went on there,” he said. ” I didn’t even know what it was. I never even heard of it. And I was like, yeah I guess I’ll go, you know if you drive me to St. Louis I’m actually willing to try it out. And made it on there.”

Morgan Wallen was Eliminated From ‘The Voice’ After Singing a Country Music Song

Despite being unprepared, Morgan Wallen managed to wow judges Shakira and Usher instantly. It only took 10 seconds for Shakira to turn her chair around, and Usher soon followed suit.

The judges loved his unique southern voice, but they forced the Wasted on You singer to sing pop music on the show, which was the opposite of what he wanted to sing. At 20 years old, he was already dreaming of becoming a country star. But in hopes of landing a label deal, he did as he was told.

After a while, he was finally allowed to try a county tune, and the audience wasn’t impressed. Wallen still managed to make it to the top 20, however. And his work on the show caught the ears of a few major players in Music City.

“They finally let me pick a song,” he continued. “And I picked a country song, and they kicked me off. It was the best thing to ever happen, though. But I just met some people through that and ended up moving to Nashville in 2015. It’s been good to me.”

Morgan Wallen ended up signing with Panacea Records in 2015 and then moved to Big Loud Records the following year. With that company, he dropped his debut studio record, If I Know Me, in 2018. The record ended up hitting No.1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums.

Wallen is now riding the massive success of his second release, Dangerous: The Double Album, which ranked No. 1 on the year-end charts on US Billboard 200, Billboard Top Country Albums, and Billboard Canadian Albums.