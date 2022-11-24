Morgan Wallen Sends Heartfelt Message of Gratitude for Thanksgiving: See His Post

This Thanksgiving, we have loads to be thankful for. However, country music megastar Morgan Wallen is especially grateful for three things: family, his roots, and the Lord. See the “You Proof” singer’s sweet holiday tribute to family and fans in the music video for his song, “Thought You Should Know” below.

Hope y'all have a Happy Thanksgiving.

Wanted to remind y'all how grateful I am for you, for my family, my mama and our good Lord. y'all have really made this a special year for me…



Heres the vid for Thought You Should Knowhttps://t.co/ZsA7zunhYw — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 24, 2022

The video for the Morgan Wallen song is just as meaningful as his post. The first few moments feature a home video capturing one of the singer’s earliest birthday celebrations in 1995. The camera, while intended to capture baby Morgan’s excitement at his birthday, puts a lot of focus on his mother, who proudly holds her son on her hip.

Other clips see him and his mother hunting for Easter eggs, playing in the snow, and things of that nature. Later in the clip, viewers are treated to a view of his mom now as she sings along to her son’s heartfelt tribute.

Fans are Thankful for Wallen’s Music This Thanksgiving

The final moments of the brand new music video see his mom get up from her seat on the set before she wraps her now-famous son in a warm hug. What makes the moment even more tender is the smile splayed across Morgan Wallen’s face. Viewers, after watching the video, shared sweet Thanksgiving reactions with Morgan Wallen in the comments.

“You made our family’s year with your music to highlight it all with,” one of the singer’s fans wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving! Being grateful is the key to happiness.”

“As a momma of 3 boys this melts my heart,” another person added. “The bond & love between a momma and her little boy is one of the greatest blessings you could ever receive from God.”

A third Wallen fan simply wrote, “Happy thanksgiving Morgan. We are so thankful for you!”

Morgan Wallen Helps Deliver 2,000 Meals to Tennessee Residents for Thanksgiving

Morgan Wallen is spending Thursday with family, but before the Thanksgiving holiday, the award-winning singer helped provide more than 2,000 meals to families in need across Tennessee.

Wallen partnered with the TN-based organization Greater Good Music, which sees the group partner with nationally-recognized artists to help provide food to low-income women, children, and the elderly.

One of the communities Morgan Wallen helped to provide meals to was his hometown of Sneedville, TN. He and Greater Good also provided meals to communities in Waverly, TN, which was one of the areas most heavily impacted by severe flooding last fall. Morgan Wallen and the organization provided meals to families in Pike County, Kentucky as well.