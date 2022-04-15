Morgan Wallen Sends Up a Prayer With New Song ‘Don’t Think Jesus’

Morgan Wallen made this a great Friday for his fans by dropping his first new song since last year, “Don’t Think Jesus.” The new tune hit streaming services this morning and tells the story of a hard-living hitmaker who hits rock bottom and turns to the Lord to get his affairs in order.

The narrative of the new song probably sounds familiar to Morgan Wallen fans. He was riding a wave of massive sales and critical acclaim until an incident early last year threw a monkey wrench in the works. Since then, his fans have watched him do some soul searching, set up charity foundations, and step back into the country music limelight.

Digging into Morgan Wallen’s New Song

After listening to the new song, you might think that Morgan Wallen wrote it himself. After all, it seems like a song that is both deeply personal and autobiographical. That isn’t the case, though. Mark Holman, Chase McGill, and Jessi Alexander co-penned “Don’t Think Jesus” last year. However, the song didn’t come from any old writing session. Alexander, McGill, and Holman penned the song with Wallen in mind.

Morgan Wallen shared this new song on social media for the first time last October. He introduced it by saying, “Some of my friends sent me a song today. I was on the way back home from playing a little golf. They wrote this song with me on their mind and made me cry in the truck.”

A Return to Form for Wallen

“Don’t Think Jesus” is the first new song Morgan Wallen has officially released since last year. He dropped “Broadway Girls” in December of 2021. However, the collaboration with hip-hop artist Lil Durk seemed to be out of Wallen’s wheelhouse. “Don’t Think Jesus,” though, is a return to form for the “Sand in My Boots” singer.

The slow, stripped-down, guitar-driven arrangement in the new track brings to mind the songs that launched Morgan Wallen to fame.

“Don’t Think Jesus” Lyrics

[Verse]

A boy gets a guitar and starts writing songs

‘Bout whiskey and women and getting too stoned

He got all three at the first show he played

Hometown said, “I don’t think Jesus done it that way”

Boy moves to city lives fast and goes hard

Starts chasing the devil through honky-tonk bars

Ignoring the voices in his head that say, “I don’t think Jesus done it this way”

[Chorus]

If I was Him I’d say, “To hell with you, ain’t no helping you”

Find someone else to give Heaven to, I’m telling you

I’d shame me, I’d blame me

I’d make me pay for my mistakes

But I don’t think Jesus does it that way

[Verse]

Boy’s all alone, got no one to turn to

He figures he’ll pray ’cause what else could he do?

He said, “I wish You would’ve woke me up an easier way”

But I don’t think Jesus does it that way

[Chorus]

If I was Him I’d say, “To hell with you, ain’t no helping you”

Find someone else to give Heaven to, I’m telling you

I’d shame me, I’d blame me

I’d make me pay for my mistakes

But I don’t think Jesus does it that way

[Outro]

World likes to rear back and throw a few stones

So boy wants to throw a few stones of his own

But Lord knows I ain’t perfect, and it ain’t my place

And I don’t think Jesus done it that way

Are y’all sure that Jesus done it that way?