Morgan Wallen Shows Off Massive Buck on Hunting Trip

Morgan Wallen may have wrapped his Dangerous tour, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a danger to whitetails. Before Wallen gets ready to put in some serious work on some new music, the East Tennessee native had to make a pit stop. The 29-year-old singer recently stopped in Missouri for a deer hunting trip.

Before returning home to Nashville, Wallen stopped off in Missouri to go rifle hunting with Drury Outdoors. Throughout the weekend, Wallen teamed up with owners Mark and Tay to get after some monster bucks. And that’s exactly what they did. Check out the clip here.

“Latest stop on Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour… Missouri rifle cam. Tay & I filmed him the afternoon of opening day and it was ON!! Climbed in at 2pm and shortly after Morgan made a smokin’ shot. 151″ whitetail & one heck of a weekend,” the owner wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Wallen has traded his jeans and acoustic guitar for camo and a highlighter orange vest and hat. According to Wallen, he’s officially caught the “hunting bug” despite being a beginner at the sport. “It’s my fourth buck ever, ’cause I’m kinda new to the sport, but I think I’m pretty in it now,” he admitted to Mark in the video as he beams from ear to ear.

After the clip was posted, Wallen’s fans flooded the comments by congratulating the novice hunter. “Congratulations Morgan awesome buck,” wrote one fane while someone else penned, “Great job you three!! Congrats on a great buck Morgan Wallen.”

Although Wallen may be a beginner at hunting bucks, he still knows his way around a turkey. Earlier this year, he proved he’s a country boy at heart when he bagged a gobbler. Although he had no luck on opening day, things took a turn for him on Sunday, April 3, when he got his first turkey of the season.

Morgan Wallen reveals what he learned about himself while on his ‘Dangerous’ tour

We’re glad to see him getting some fresh air and returning to nature. There’s no doubt it’s been a whirlwind of a year for him as he completed a major headlining tour, dropped multiple singles, and now gets ready to release an album. He definitely deserves to take a breath and slow down for a moment.

As he looks back on the wildly successful tour, the “Wasted On You” singer is opening up about how he’s evolved. Specifically, he says he approached this tour differently than his previous runs.

“I think we played like 75 shows or something like that this year, and I did them all mostly in a sober state of mind,” he shared recently while at the CMA Awards. He added, “I was really, really focused. I kind of treated it like an athlete would a season, and I think that was really key to me. I feel like I really thrived in that.”

Wallen has been touring all over the country, selling out arenas and adding stadium shows, while seeing his song “You Proof” spend its fifth week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.