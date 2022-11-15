Morgan Wallen Speaks on Bailey Zimmerman’s Huge Success: ‘He’s Blowing Up’

It’s always nice to see country music singers support others in the industry as they’re on the come up. For instance, Morgan Wallen recently gave a shoutout to up-and-coming country singer Bailey Zimmerman.

For those that don’t know, Zimmerman is having breakout success and is quickly moving up the ranks in the industry. The 22-year-old singer, born and raised in Louisville, IL, was making a living building gas pipelines before he began turning heads in the country music world. He first grabbed people’s attention on TikTok. On the popular platform, he has over 1.7 million followers and over 24.9 million likes on his videos.

As one of the fastest-rising artists in the genre, Zimmerman’s songs like “Fall In Love,” “Where It Ends,” and “Rock And A Hard Place” have catapulted him as the next big thing for country music. All the songs hit the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

In addition, Zimmerman’s 2022 debut 9-track EP, Leave The Light On, also made history, becoming the most-streamed all-genre debut of 2022 and the biggest streaming country debut.

Moreover, the new artist recently sold out most shows on his headlining tour. He has also already made his debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry.

Morgan Wallen draws comparisons between himself and rising country star

Though he has reached several monumental milestones, Zimmerman is still getting used to his new-found fame. However, Wallen has proved he’s there to support Zimmerman all the way.

Wallen has already co-written a song with Zimmerman called “Trainwreck” and said he’s happy to be in Zimmerman’s corner. While co-hosting the Country Countdown USA, the Tennessee native shared his excitement for Zimmerman’s ascent to stardom and extended an invitation to the rising country star, saying if he ever needed advice or just a chat, he’ll be around for him.

“This is a kid. I think that, just with the way he’s rising and the way he’s blowing up that he’s someone who will probably need that,” Wallen told host Lon Helton.

“I told him that I’d be that for him if he wants it. It’s cool just to see a little small-town kid, you know, kind of, like myself, come and start making some noise in the town and all around the country. I’m proud of him and looking forward to seeing what he does.”

As of now, it looks like Zimmerman has no plans for slowing down. He currently has some dates lined up for the rest of 2022. His next show is set for Friday (Nov. 11) at the Charlotte Country Fair in Port Charlotte, FL. After, he will go to the Louisville Palace in Louisville, KY, for a show on Friday (Nov. 18).