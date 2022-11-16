Morgan Wallen Speaks on How He Approached ‘Dangerous Tour’ Like an ‘Athlete’

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, country music star Morgan Wallen is looking back on what he’s most thankful for. Although he’s got so much to be grateful for, he’s also looking back on how he’s evolved. So far in 2022, Wallen has had three of his songs skyrocket to the Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 spot thanks to the success of Dangerous: The Double Album.

Since he released the album in 2021, the record has stayed at or near the top of the album chart. The 29-year-old singer was also nominated for multiple CMA Awards, including the sought-after title of Entertainer of the Year. However, the prestigious award went to Luke Combs.

When asked to reflect on this year, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer talked about how he approached tour life.

“I think we played like 75 shows — something like that — this year,” he shared before the 2022 CMA Awards. He added, “I did them all mostly in a sober state of mind. I was really, really focused.”

He continued: “I kind of treated it like an athlete would a season. I think that was really key to me, I think I really thrived in that. I think that’s really stood out to me.”

Morgan Wallen reveals what he’s most thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving

While the partying lifestyle had troubled his past before, as the young father acknowledged he had work to do on himself after getting caught on camera using a racist slur in early 2021.

As for what he’s most thankful for, the Tennessee native says it’s his son, Indigo Wilder. Wallen’s pride and joy turned two years old in July 2022, and Wallen has featured him occasionally on his social media. Wallen also revealed that he plans on making it a priority to teach his son gratitude since he’s growing up with much more than Wallenb had as a kid.

“I didn’t really have a whole lot growing up, so I got to learn the importance of values, and I just hope I can really instill in him the same, you know, that my parents did,” the singer revealed about his parenting approach.

Wallen’s current radio single is “Thought You Should Know,” a track from his yet-to-be-released album. After he dropped the new single on Nov. 7, it flew to the top of the country charts,

The sentimental song is formulated like a letter Wallen wrote to his mother, Lesli. It received an impressive 64 first-week adds and 82 overall in its first week.

His release of “Thought You Should Know” comes just weeks after Wallen scored his seventh No.1 with “You Proof.”