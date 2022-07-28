Morgan Wallen Surprises Tennessee Little League Team With All-Expense Paid Trip To Play in the World Series

Country superstar Morgan Wallen just surprised a Tennessee Little League team in a huge way.

The Humphreys County Dixie League from Waverly, Tennessee is headed to the World Series in South Carolina on Wallen’s dime. And he’s happy to take up the tab.

When Wallen heard that the Humphreys Country 11-12 Division II team won the state championship, he quickly surprised the team. He gave the new state champs a ticket to Anderson, South Carolina for the World Series.

The “7 Summers” singer played baseball in his younger days. He’s covering the cost of new uniforms, travel expenses, food, etc., who left for South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, July 27th.

Assistant coach Steven Wilson told Music Mayhem how much Wallen’s contribution meant to the team, especially in the wake of a recent flood that left the community of Waverly devastated.

“Morgan covered their room and board, their experiences, you know, souvenirs. They’re not going to want for anything,” the coach said. “I can’t explain how much it actually helped these kids after what they’ve been through.”

Wallen’s kind deed means so much to the community. When the August 2021 flood destroyed many of the county’s schools, students had to be placed into temporary schools. Many of the team’s players currently attend school in a refurbished factory.

“These kids, they’ve lost their schools. They’re in temporary schools right now, most of them are,” Wilson continued. “There’s several of them who come from single parent households and I know every one of them are Morgan Wallen fans. They got the little mullet haircuts, a couple of them do. It just means the world. The team winning uplifted the community and Morgan doing this to help these kids out… His support is just tremendous.”

WATCH: Morgan Wallen Sends Kids to World Series

In a Facebook video attached here, Morgan Wallen can be seen on a laptop as he talks to the Little League team. He breaks the news to the boys, who erupt and dance with joy at the news.

“Hey y’all it’s Morgan Wallen, I heard you’re headed to the World Series! I just wanted to say congrats,” Wallen shares. ”I also know that this has been an extremely hard year for y’all. And that you had to pull together to make it through to this point.”

Then, the country star revealed the news that he will pay for their trip to the Palmetto State.

“So, your story is just inspiring, it’s inspired me. It’s made me proud especially since you’re from the same area as me,” Wallen continued. ”I really am proud of y’all. I also played baseball for a really long time in my life, it’s my favorite sport and teamwork is everything. My team nowadays is my band and crew and from my team to yours we want to send y’all to South Carolina and we also want to wish y’all the best. Hope y’all have a great time and we hope you win and we’ll be cheering y’all on from right here in Tennessee. Good luck!”

Assistant Coach Steve Wilson also shared that the team is planning to surprise Wallen with a custom game jersey. They’ll also give him a baseball that the entire team signed.

Wallen previously raised over $725,000 for the Waverly community after the devastating flood in Middle Tennessee with a special one-night-only, writers-round-style concert.

The Waverly community and surrounding area in Tennessee surely appreciate Wallen’s dedication to giving back.