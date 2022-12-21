morgan-wallen-teases-album-3-with-new-studio-pics-featuring-his-son

2022’s been a big year for country music megastar Morgan Wallen, with the young singer most recently becoming the Top Country Music Artist of the Year for the second year in a row. However, now, as we prepare to take on the new year, 2023 is shaping up to be equally successful for the 29-year-old hitmaker. Taking to Instagram this week, Wallen shared behind-the-scenes photos from work on his upcoming third studio album, which sweetly features his two-year-old son, Indigo Wilder.

While the majority of the black and white photos are rather serious, featuring Wallen in the studio recording new songs, the second photo of the post sees the dad of one smiling contentedly down at his little boy. And though Wallen simply captioned the photos, “Album 3 Studio Files,” the post saw tons of love from fans on Instagram. Boasting more than 800K likes, fans shared their excitement for the album-in-the-making in the comments.

“Bout to break more records!!” one fan gushed. A second demanded, “Drop us a little teaser this week.”

Although plenty of fans were more than thrilled that Morgan Wallen took us behind the scenes of his upcoming album online, the post drew criticism from plenty of fans who could not afford to purchase tickets for the singer’s One Night at a Time Tour.

“Too bad we can’t even afford lawn seats in Tampa,” one fan vented. Another snarked, “I don’t see why you are recording another album, with your ticket prices you should be able to retire real quick.”

Since announcing the One Night at a Time Tour, tickets have sold out fast, with some venues supposedly selling “nose-bleed” seats for several hundred dollars. With demand so high, Morgan Wallen recently added 14 additional dates to the already jam-packed tour.

Morgan Wallen Drops Three New Songs Days After Announcing ‘One Night at a Time’ Tour

As Morgan Wallen continues to earn accolades for his work in country music, the megastar awarded fans earlier this month, right after sharing huge news about his upcoming tour. At the beginning of the month, Wallen released the following new tunes:

“One Thing At A Time”

“Tennessee Fan”

“Days That End In Why”

The One Night at a Time Tour kicks off in March, but Morgan Wallen will not be starting the party in the United States. Instead, the tour kicks off in New Zealand before heading to Australia and coming back to the States in April. Originally scheduled for more than three dozen stops, the hitmaker was forced to add an additional 14 dates. Fans, thrilled about both the new songs and the upcoming tour, shared their excitement online.

“Can’t wait for new music and hopefully to see you live!” one person wrote. Another gushed, “this man is making my day so amazing.”