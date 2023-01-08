Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.

In his post, Wallen wrote, “Sittin here waiting on the sun in a deer blind..here’s a new one.”

The song’s lyrics and melody are absolutely full of emotion. The new country heartbreaker contains the same colorful images as hits like “Sand In My Boots” and “7 Summers.”

Morgan Wallen croons, “I’m no stranger to the rainin’, I start pouring / I’ll take her like hell in the mornin’, Over feelin’ this way…”

Wallen tributes the country singer later in the teaser. He sings, “The things I love got a way of gettin’ gone too soon / Kinda like good whiskey, Keith Whitley, and you.”

Fans and fellow country stars alike had nothing but positive feedback in the comments. “Up There Down Here” singer Jake Owen commented, “Damn bro. That’ll work,” adding a fire emoji to the end of his comment. Cole Swindell, known for hits like “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” and “Never Say Never,” simply commented, “Sheesh.”

Morgan Wallen fans had plenty of good to say too.

“Does anyone hit like before they even listen to the song because they know they’re gonna love it?” one Instagram user wrote. A second gushed, “Competition doesn’t even exist when you open your mouth. Simply the best voice country music has to offer.”

Bailey Zimmerman Became Extremely Emotional After Morgan Wallen Invited Him On Tour

Since dropping his hit record Dangerous: The Double Album in January of 2021, Morgan Wallen has absolutely skyrocketed to international stardom. Not only has he become one of the biggest names in country music, but his album, songs, and artistry continue to break records within and outside of the genre. That said, it makes sense that rising star Bailey Zimmerman became extremely emotional when Morgan Wallen asked him to join him on his upcoming 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour.

“I just started crying,” Bailey Zimmerman admitted, recalling the phone call about Wallen’s tour. “My whole band, we just started crying. It’s like, this is why we work so hard. We work night and day writing these songs and doing all this stuff.”

Interestingly, Bailey Zimmerman had already been scheduled to partake in another major artist’s tour when he got the call from his manager. Fortunately, the cancelation was only proceeded by even better good news.