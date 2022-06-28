Morgan Wallen’s ‘Wasted on You’ Tops Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart

Morgan Wallen reaches the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the sixth time. “Wasted on You” is his latest hit, and it overtakes Parmalee’s “Take My Name” for the crown.

The track is a co-write with Ernest K. Smith (ERNEST), Josh Thompson and Ryan Vojtesak. The Dangerous: The Double Album track becomes the third from the record to reach number one. “Sand in My Boots” was the most recent. That one topped the charts in February. “More Than My Hometown” achieved the feat in 2020.

Morgan Wallen’s first track to reach number one on the Country Airplay chart was his collaboration with Florida-Georgia Line, “Up Down,” in 2017. He followed it up with “Whiskey Glasses” in 2018. “Chasin’ You” hit the top spot in 2019.

Dangerous: The Double Album held the number one spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for more than a year. It’s an unprecedented achievement that earned Morgan Wallen an invite to the ACM Honors ceremony at Ryman Auditorium on August 24. He’ll be presented the “Milestone Award” alongside Miranda Lambert, who receives the “Triple Crown Award,” and Chris Stapleton, who receives the “Spirit Award.” Stapleton appears on Dangerous: The Double Album, joining Wallen for “Only Thing That’s Gone.” Paramount’s Yellowstone will also be honored at the event.

Wallen’s contemporary, Luke Combs, recently conceded that the biggest country star in the world is “either me or Wallen.” But the competition is a healthy one, and there is no animosity between the two. Combs made plenty of media rounds this week promoting his newest release. It capped a big week for him, as he also became a father for the first time.

Morgan Wallen Heads Out for ‘Dangerous: The Tour’

Morgan Wallen has enjoyed a bit of downtime in recent weeks. He’s had several chances to hit the links. Eric Church and CBS PGA broadcaster Jim Nantz joined him there for a scenic view. He also stole a few minutes at The Listening Room in Nashville to perform “Sand in My Boots” acoustically with Hardy. But the break is almost over.

He’ll return to the road in July for “Dangerous: The Tour.” He’s back at it with two dates at the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Ala. on July 2 & 3. Hardy will open most of the remaining dates. His schedule also includes a couple of festival appearances, including Rock the South in Cullman, Ala. on August 6. That’s an impressive bill that includes Alabama, Hardy, Jamey Johnson, Koe Wetzel and Jimmie Allen.

He also announced a performance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. The home of the Texas Rangers will be Wallen’s first headlining gig at a “stadium.” Check out his full itinerary and get ticket information at his website.