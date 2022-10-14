Morgan Wallen Wraps Record-Breaking ‘Dangerous’ Tour as ‘You Proof’ Earns Him 7th No. 1

Morgan Wallen had quite a year. His album, Dangerous: The Double Album, remained atop the country charts for more than a full year. The feat earned him the Milestone Award at this year’s ACM Honors. The award is presented to someone that had an unprecedented achievement over the previous year. And no album has had the success of Dangerous: The Double Album. Maybe Come on Over? But that was taken care of as Shania Twain was also honored with the Poet’s Award at the ceremony. Those two were joined by Miranda Lambert who was honored with the Triple Crown Award and Chris Stapleton who was honored with the Spirit Award. The ceremony featured tributes to each artist by artists that looked up to them and some of their peers. The entire thing is available to stream on Hulu.

Now, Morgan Wallen is celebrating more achievements. He wrapped his record-breaking tour with a sold out stadium show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. He played the show with his friend ERNEST who stepped in for HARDY after the latter suffered injuries in a bus accident. While it wasn’t quite the type of “stadium show” that is typically at a football field, it was his first. It was at the home of the Texas Rangers. And along the way, he played for 839,704 fans.

He also hit another big mark as the tour came to a close. “You Proof” became his seventh single to reach number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It spent 17 weeks climbing up the charts before hitting the top. It’s the fastest that one of his songs has reached the top. That happened just 12 weeks after it was officially introduced to country radio.

Morgan Wallen is Looking Ahead to 2023

While his own ‘Dangerous: The Tour’ is over, Morgan Wallen has one more date this year. That’s on October 22 at Country Thunder Florida down in Kissimmee.

He’s hinting at new music to come, and that’ll likely arrive after the start of the new year. He also has several festival dates mapped out in the new year. And he’ll probably be playing more stadiums along the way. He’s at CMC Rocks Festival in Canada on March 19. In June, he’ll headline Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam alongside Lambert and his friend HARDY. Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen also headline Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach in June.

Morgan Wallen also tops the bill at WE Fest in Minnesota in August. That’s always one of the premier country music festivals in the nation. More announcements are sure to come with new music waiting. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each stop at his website.