Morgan Wallen Wrote His ACM Acceptance Speech on the Morning of the Awards

Country music star Morgan Wallen dropped by The Highway on SiriusXM on Wednesday to surprise a young fan. It was a long chat with host Storme Warren, and one of Wallen’s first in a while. He talked about his ACM award, among other things.

“I got a lot of great things going on,” he said to Warren. “I think I’m happy as I’ve ever been and I can honestly say that. Obviously I’ve had a lot of success, which doesn’t hurt when it comes to that. I’m just in a really good place mentally. I’ve got my little boy. I’ve got my family. I don’t know, man. Everything is really good for me right now. Gratitude is at the top of my vocabulary.”

Earlier this year, Wallen won Album of the Year at the ACM Awards for Dangerous: The Double Album. Apparently, he wrote the acceptance speech that morning on his phone. Roll that footage.

“When I started this album, I was a kid,” Morgan Wallen said at the ceremony. “By the time I put it out, I was a father. That’s become more important to me than anything else. To my son, this album and this award and this honor will signify that his daddy was a fighter and he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality.”

Behind the Speech

He now admits that the words were relatively impromptu.

“That speech I gave there, it was from my heart. It was true,” Wallen said to Warren. “I wrote it that morning and just kind of let whatever I felt come out. A lot of people around me are like, ‘Man, you’re a lot different than you were a year ago or whatever. I’m glad to hear that because it’s not an accident.”

Check out the clip below:

Morgan Wallen Welcomes Success

Morgan Wallen appeared on the show to surprise a young fan named John Conner. He offered him the advice to “keep his head on straight.”

“Obviously if you’ve got a wild spirit, then you’ve got to follow that,” Wallen said. “But you’ve got to keep it in check.”

He credits Eric Church for guiding him early in his career.

“Some people say, ‘Keep it within the lines,'” Wallen said. “He said, ‘Keep it within the buoys. I thought that was pretty good.”

Wallen hit the golf course recently with his friend, the Chief. They were joined by none other than the voice of The Masters himself, Jim Nantz. It was a nice little break for Wallen, who’ll hit the road hard for the remainer of the year.

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted on You” just became his sixth single to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart.