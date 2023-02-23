Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Fiancée, Mother of His Child, Involved in Terrifying Car Crash

Katie Smith, who is the former fiancée of Morgan Wallen, was in a terrifying car crash that left her with injuries to her face. Smith shares a child with Wallen.



TMZ reports that Smith took to Instagram to share a photo from the crash that happened in Nashville on Wednesday night. The SUV that Smith says she was driving was totally smashed up. She says that a semi ran a red light and slammed into the vehicle.

Katie Smith, Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Fiancee, Shared Photos Of Her Injuries From Car Wreck

Smith shared photos of her injuries. It appears that the right side of her face was totally bruised and swollen. She says that her car spun around several times. Smith also reports that she’s having a tough time walking right now. It remains unclear if the driver of the semi suffered injuries. It appears that Smith’s passengers only suffered minor injuries.

Wallen and Smith were engaged several years back. They have a two-year-old son named Indigo together. But they have not been romantically linked together for a period of time.

Wallen Celebrates His Eighth No. 1 Hit Single In His Career

In other Morgan Wallen news, the country hitmaker has his eighth No. 1 single in Thought You Should Know. The song reached the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart on Friday, February 17. Wallen wrote Thought You Should Know as a letter to his mother, Lesli. This song hit the No. 1 spot about a month after You Proof accomplished the same feat.

Speaking of Indigo, or Indie if you will, the youngster happened to spend time with dear old Dad in a recording studio. Wallen was busy working on his 36-track album and Indie popped in from time to time. “He started coming in there and banging on guitar strings and, you know, delete songs for Joey and stuff like that,” Wallen said in an interview. “But honestly, he brought a lot of joy into the room. He brought a new energy that we hadn’t had in there before.”

Meanwhile, back in December, Wallen headed out to the social media world. He recorded himself singing Keith Whitley’s Kentucky Bluebird. The song’s use of the color blue seems to hint at a feeling Whitley was reaching for when writing the tune. Hopefully, Wallen’s use of Whitley’s music might introduce the late country star’s work to more people. And Wallen has quite a large swath of fans to reach out and share Whitley’s music. Finally, as 2022 closed out, Wallen, once again, was the top country music artist.