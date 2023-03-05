Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming Records

Morgan Wallen’s latest album, One Thing at a Time, is already making waves in streaming and breaking records on its first day of availability. On March 3, Morgan Wallen’s 36-song project set a new record on Spotify as the most streamed country album in one day by a male artist. According to Billboard, it has an impressive figure of 52.29 million streams.

Wallen’s One Thing at a Time broke records as the biggest streaming debut of any genre in 2023 on Spotify. On its release day, he was streamed more than any other artist globally and across America. On Saturday (March 4), Spotify reported that no less than 31 songs from the album were featured in their Top 50 U.S. chart, with “Last Night” reigning triumphant at number one boasting 3,143,730 streams.

To honor his recent album release, Spotify joined forces with hitmaker Wallen and paid a special visit to Gibbs High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. On Thursday morning the students were surprised by an exclusive mini-concert on their baseball field. The show featured Wallen’s new tracks.

Morgan Wallen became emotional while visiting his old High School

Wallen became emotional visiting his old stomping grounds. “I spent a lot of time on this field,” Wallen told Entertainment Tonight. “This place right here played a huge part in making me who I am.” It was the first time the country crooner had visited the place in a long time.

“It’s important to me,” he explained. “I never thought that I would be able to do this. I had dreams of playing baseball. My life obviously took a different turn for the better, God had different plans, but it’s cool to come back here,” Wallen said. “We had a good team. We had a very close-knit team. I love my coach. He’s still a coach. It’s just a lot of good things that run through my head when I step on this field, so it makes me probably more proud than almost anything.”

Of course, Wallen’s nostalgic return to his alma mater was not merely for a stroll down memory lane – he had been invited to host an unforgettable album release party for his third LP, One Thing at a Time. The lucky attendees? His beloved hometown high school seniors. “I guess that’s my senior gift to them,” the singer quipped.

Wallen revealed that the concert was actually the brainchild of Spotify. “They came to us with this idea,” he confessed “I can’t even take credit for it. We immediately jumped on it. They have always been good to us and a good partner. I was very excited to do this with them, so thank you, Spotify.” At the event, Wallen gave a $35,000 check to support both the school’s music and sports departments.