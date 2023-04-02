Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Dominates Billboard 200 For a Month

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time continues to reign over the Billboard 200 albums chart, retaining its spot for the fourth consecutive week. Luminate reported that The title earned 197,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending March 30th (a 6% decrease). When it was first released on March 18th, One Thing at a Time debuted at No. 1 and has been there ever since.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Morgan Wallen has achieved a monumental and noteworthy 14 weeks atop the Billboard 200 with his albums One Thing at a Time and Dangerous: The Double Album, tying him alongside Bad Bunny for second-most No. 1s this decade. Out of those two chart-toppers Un Verano Sin Ti earned 13 weeks while El Ultimo Tour del Mundo secured one week. However, Taylor Swift remains in first place after collecting 20 weeks across five dominant album releases.

When it comes to male acts, the last record of its kind to remain at No. 1 for four weeks straight is none other than Wallen’s Dangerous – which held the top spot on the chart from week one (January 23rd-March 27th 2021) and stayed there for an impressive ten consecutive weeks.

Another country artist joins Morgan Wallen in the top 5

Joining the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, Jimin from BTS debuts his first solo album FACE at No. 2; Lana Del Rey surges to her ninth Top 10 with Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd coming in at No 3.; Luke Combs scores his fifth set in the Top 10 with Gettin’ Old debuting at No 4., while Fall Out Boy grabs its seventh entry into this elite tier thanks to So Much (for) Stardust entering #6 on the charts.

Luke Combs is back on the Billboard 200 with Gettin’ Old, debuting at No. 4 and making it his fifth consecutive album to break into the Top 10! This follows his 2022 release Growin’ Up which debuted and peaked at No. 2; Gettin’ Old includes 18 tracks for fans old and new alike to enjoy.

Gettin’ Old achieved an impressive feat in its first week, with 101,000 equivalent album units earned — significantly more than the 74,000-unit bow of Growin’ Up. This success was largely driven by SEA units (totaling 66,000 and representing 85.4 million streams across 18 songs) as well as 32,500 album sales and 2,500 TEA units. Notably for Luke Combs this achievement represented his largest streaming debut ever and became one of the top three overall highest debuts of 2023. In 2023, Gettin’ Old is the second country album to break the 100,000-unit mark in its first week following One Thing at a Time by Wallen (501,000).