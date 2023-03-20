Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Dominates Billboard 200 for Second Week

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time has spent its second week at the top spot of Billboard’s 200 albums chart. Billboard recently revealed that the set earned 259,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending March 16. In comparison to its debut week sum of 501,000 units a week prior, this is down by 48%.

One Thing at a Time marks the most significant second-week album sales since Taylor Swift’s Midnight, recording an astonishing 342,000 units in the week ending November 3rd (chart dated Nov. 12). The album had premiered one week prior with 1.578 million units sold.

For the second week in a row, Morgan Wallen’s latest album One Thing at a Time has been immensely successful—it is nearly as popular as his previous release Dangerous: The Double Album which debuted with 265,000 units (week ending Jan. 14 2021, and chart dated Jan. 23).

In an incredible feat, One Thing at a Time has become the first male act to spend its initial two weeks consecutively as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Harry Styles’ album hit that milestone on June 4 and 11, 2022. Even more impressive is it’s also the only country album in recent memory to manage such success; Dangerous was atop for 10 consecutive weeks (Jan. 21-March 27 2021) but no other has accomplished this until now! Its eligibility for Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart further proves its status among artists of all genres.

Morgan Wallen faces some stiff competition in the coming weeks

In the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart, TWICE and Miley Cyrus have unveiled their newest works– Ready to Be and Endless Summer Vacation –at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively; a landmark success for both of them since December 2014 when the chart started measuring by units earned. Both acts mark their biggest weeks in terms of unit earnings with this achievement.

The Billboard 200 is the U.S.’s preeminent albums chart, calculating the total consumption of album units each week with Luminate’s multi-metric system. Each unit equals an entire album sale, 10 individual tracks from that same album in a sales form, or 3,750 ad-supported streams and 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand audio and video streams generated by songs from that same record.

One Thing at a Time earned 259,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 16, with 234,000 of those coming from SEA units (down 39%, equaling 308.06 million on-demand official streams), 21,000 from album sales (down 81%), and 4,000 TEA units (down 53%). This remarkable number is even more astonishing when you consider that it tallies as the second-biggest streaming week ever for a country album since its debut frame’s massive total of 498.28 million.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, has made a grand entrance into the top 3 on Billboard 200 with an impressive 119K equivalent units earned. This is her highest record since December 2014 when charting by units became standard practice. With this success she’s gained, it marks her 14th place in Top 10 Chart Albums and all of them are under her name including those released through Disney Channel as Hannah Montana.