Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Earns Billboard 200’s Top Spot Six Weeks Running

For the sixth week in a row, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time remains perched atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated April 22). Billboard reports via Luminate that the set earned a whopping 167,000 equivalent album units in America during the week ending April 13 (though still down 3%). Moreover, One Thing at a Time was first seen on the charts dated March 18 at No. 1 and has continued to reign supreme ever since.

Every week, the Billboard 200 chart reveals how popular albums are in America based on Luminate’s multi-metric consumption assessment calculated with equivalent album units. This includes sales of physical and digital albums, track equivalent albums (TEA), as well as streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Every unit counts as a single album sale, 10 individual tracks from an album, 3,750 ad-supported audio and video streams, or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official streams stemming from songs of the same record.

Wallen’s One Thing at a Time‘s 167,000 equivalent album units was earned in the week ending April 13. It was comprised of SEA units (158,500; down 2%, equaling 211.05 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 36 songs), 6,000 album sales (down 24%), and TEA units totaling 2,500 (down 1%).

Morgan Wallen wasn’t the only Country artist in the top ten

NF’s Hope has made a powerful entrance on the Billboard 200 at position two. This marks the artist’s fourth work to enter the top ten. The set boasts 123,000 equivalent album units sold within its debut week. 80,500 were sales-based while 41,500 were SEA and 1,000 TEA based respectively. Moreover, it marks NF’s highest streaming record with 56.85 million streams of thirteen songs from this specific release.

Hope made history with its record-breaking first-week sales, ranking as NF’s second-highest-selling album ever. This success was powered by an array of exclusive merchandise and editions available on his website. These included an autographed CD edition, a Target-exclusive CD with poster inclusions, four deluxe boxed sets featuring both CDs and memorabilia items along with white vinyl and standard black vinyl options.

Of course, Country Music was well represented elsewhere on the chart. Taylor Swift’s top-charted Midnights ascends from 6th to 3rd on the Billboard 200. It scored 60,000 equivalent album units earned (down 2%). Meanwhile, SZA’s previous champion SOS climbs 5th to 4th place at just under 60,000 units (down 7%). Martinez’s Portals falls from 2nd position down to 5th week in a row, registering a total of 48, 000(down 66%). The former No. 1 by Wallen called Dangerous: The Double Album moved up 8 spots. It is now positioned at the No. 6 spot. It earned 47,000 in sales revenue (up 7% ). Finally, Luke Combs’ single Gettin Old still holds its ground at No.7 gaining 46,000 recorded streams (decreasing 15%).