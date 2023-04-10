Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Spends 5th Week Atop Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time continues to be the leader of Billboard 200, having spent five weeks and counting on its throne. In the week ending April 6, Luminate reported that The set earned 173,000 equivalent album units in the United States. This is down 12%, according to Billboard.com. One Thing at a Time was released on March 18 and has been No. 1 on the Billboard 200 ever since.

Of course, Wallen now holds the second-highest number of weeks atop Billboard 200 this decade, with a total of 15 across his two No. 1 albums One Thing at a Time and Dangerous: The Double Album – surpassing Bad Bunny’s record! Taylor Swift leads this pack having spent an incredible 20 weeks at No.1 since 2020 started. However, there’s no denying Wallen is quickly climbing the ranks in chart dominance.

Joining Wallen among the Billboard 200 chart’s top 10, Melanie Martinez achieved her highest peak yet. She hit No. 2 with her debut of Portals. Tyler, The Creator’s former No. 1 Call Me If You Get Lost surged 137-3 after the deluxe reissue featuring eight extra songs while Boygenius made its first full-length studio album and major label debut at an impressive No. 4 position for The Record.

The Billboard 200 chart measures the most popular albums in the United States based on multi-metric consumption. This is generated by Luminate. This metric, known as equivalent album units, combines album sales with track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one full album sale or 10 individual tracks sold from an album. Plus 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription audio and video streams for each song off of that same record.

Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ also broke streaming records last month

In the week ending April 6, a total of 173,000 units were earned for Wallen’s One Thing at a Time. Of these figures, 162,000 (down 9%) are comprised of SEA units and represent 215.58 million on-demand official streams from 36 songs. 8,000 (down 53%) are made up of album sales whilst 3,000 (down 6%) compose TEA units.

Meanwhile, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time broke a record. It was the biggest streaming debut of any genre in 2023 on Spotify. On its release day, he was streamed more than any other artist globally and across America. Spotify reported that no less than 31 songs from the album were featured in their Top 50 U.S. chart. “Last Night” reigned triumphant at number one boasting 3,143,730 streams.

On March 3, Morgan Wallen’s 36-song project set a new record on Spotify as the most streamed country album in one day by a male artist. According to Billboard, it has an impressive figure of 52.29 million streams.