Morgan Wallen’s Toddler Joins Him In the Studio: ‘He Brought a Lot of Joy’

Country Music artist Morgan Wallen‘s 2-year-old son joined him in the control room while recording his latest 36 track album. Also joining Wallen in the family affair is his younger sister Ashlyne. She sings backing vocals on a track called “Outlook.”

“We’ve always been super, super tight,” Wallen told Billboard.“We grew up in church singing hymns and stuff and learning how to harmonize with each other and sing three-part harmony.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to Wallen, this song is one of his earliest compositions and speaks to belief in something greater. “It seemed appropriate from everything that we grew up learning and everything that we lived through together.” He had wanted his youngest sister, Mikaela, to join the record as well but unfortunately her recent childbirth hindered that plan.

Frequent studio visits were made by Wallen’s son, Indie, who was born in July of 2020. “He started coming in there and banging on guitar strings and, you know, delete songs for Joey and stuff like that,” Wallen quipped. “But honestly, he brought a lot of joy into the room. He brought a new energy that we hadn’t had in there before.” By the conclusion of recording, Indie was often found fiddling with dials at the console.

Morgan Wallen was more invloved in the studio this time out

Over the course of four months in their studio, Wallen and producer Joey Moi didn’t quite mean to surpass Dangerous’s 30 tracks; however, as lyrics began to flow from them effortlessly, it became difficult for them not to. 14 of those songs were co-written by Wallen himself – a testament to his creative energy during this time.

“It seemed like the more we cut, the more songs would show up,” said Moi. “So it just kept piling up,” he explained. He revealed that at one stage they slimmed their track list from 42 songs to a more concise selection.

Wallen’s latest album fuses his signature sounds of country, alternative rock and hip-hop. He pairs rap beats with a rocking guitar work to create something unique that subtly intertwines all three influences together. Wallen also attributes much of his success to the artists he looks up to in each genre – including Eric Church who features on this record, The War on Drugs from the alt scene and rapper T.I.

As Wallen’s career progresses, his presence in the studio has only become more compelling.“The first record, in a budding career [from a] new artist is weird, you kind of get stripped of all your time to make the record, so we really panicked our way through that one,” Moi explained. “He was on tour, and then we would cut the songs together in the studio, and then he’d go off on tour. I’d squirrel away and work on the music getting ready for him to come back. He’d sing like six songs in one day. It was that process.”

However, for this time out, Wallen was ever present in the studio. “This one I feel like we nailed the calendar,” Moi said. “He was there for every moment of it. It was amazing having him in the room the whole time with me.”