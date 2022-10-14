Muscadine Bloodline Releases Heartfelt Rocker ‘Cryin’ in a GMC’

Much of Muscadine Bloodline’s early output sounded like they were trying to fit into the country radio mold because they were. With most of their output before this year’s Dispatch to 16th Ave., they were chasing mainstream success and a record deal. However, dealing with the pandemic changed the duo’s mindset. Instead of chasing trends, they started making the music they wanted to hear. As a result, they dropped a killer country album this February. Their new sound is a wonderful marriage of 90s, outlaw, and classic country music.

Not long after Dispatch to 16th Ave. dropped, Muscadine Bloodline announced a tour. Now, no one would blame them if they decided to play some tour dates and rest on the success of their latest album. However, that’s not what they did. Since the album dropped, they’ve tossed out a few top-notch tunes. Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton are out to prove that MB has plenty left in the tank.

They had a viral hit with “Me on You” back in July. In August, they released “Evinrudin’” and it was a swampy summer jam. Today, Muscadine Bloodline proved once again that they have no intention of slowing down. They released the heartfelt tune “Cryin’ in a GMC.” Check it out below.

Muscadine Bloodline’s New Song is Deceptively Deep

“Cryin’ in a GMC” is like clear water that looks shallow but ends up being deeper than you ever imagined. The up-tempo rocking arrangement makes it sound like it would be a party anthem. However, that’s not the case. With this one, Muscadine Bloodline looks at two stories of kids who feel like they’ve destroyed their relationship with their dads.

In the first verse, they sing about a boy whose dad was a big football star in high school. After losing a game his father won’t look him in the eye. Then, the second verse is about a deacon’s daughter who gets caught in a relationship that her dad doesn’t approve of. In true small-town fashion, both kids deal with the shame and sadness in the same way. They pull their truck into a parking lot, drink cheap whiskey, and cry.

“Cryin in a GMC” Lyrics

Hope he knows I tried my best

But your best don’t mean a thing

To a man who walked on water

And won that ’85 state champ ring

Swear that ever since the Greenville game

It’s been strained and gone awry

Used to be his little Joe Namath

Now he don’t look me in the eye

Chorus

Now I’m sitting in a parking lot

Drinking Evan Williams strong

Be here ’til the sun arises

Been here since the lights came on

Now I’m cryin’ in a GMC

Windows tinted just the right amount

Yeah I’m sorry that I messed things up

And let you down

Verse

Becky was a beauty queen

Runner up at the county pageant

Sarah Jane was a Sunday secret

While Becky was singing down at Monroe Baptist

And her daddy was the deacon there

Southern man of God and guns

Seeking out some retribution

For the dipshit thing I done

Chorus

Now I’m sitting in a parking lot

Drinking Evan Williams strong

Be here ’til the sun arises

Been here since the lights came on

Now I’m cryin’ in a GMC

Windows tinted just the right amount

Yeah I’m sorry that I messed things up

And let you down

Bridge

Well I’m sorry for the disappointment

And that laundry list of did ya wrongs

Rolling on a road to nowhere

Headed for damned if you do or you don’t

Chorus

Let me tell ya I’m sitting in a parking lot

Drinking Evan Williams strong

Be here ’til the sun arises

Been here since the lights came on

Now I’m cryin’ in a GMC

Windows tinted just the right amount

Yeah I’m sorry that I messed things up

And let you down