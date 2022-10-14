Muscadine Bloodline Releases Heartfelt Rocker ‘Cryin’ in a GMC’

Much of Muscadine Bloodline’s early output sounded like they were trying to fit into the country radio mold because they were. With most of their output before this year’s Dispatch to 16th Ave., they were chasing mainstream success and a record deal. However, dealing with the pandemic changed the duo’s mindset. Instead of chasing trends, they started making the music they wanted to hear. As a result, they dropped a killer country album this February. Their new sound is a wonderful marriage of 90s, outlaw, and classic country music.
Not long after Dispatch to 16th Ave. dropped, Muscadine Bloodline announced a tour. Now, no one would blame them if they decided to play some tour dates and rest on the success of their latest album. However, that’s not what they did. Since the album dropped, they’ve tossed out a few top-notch tunes. Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton are out to prove that MB has plenty left in the tank.
They had a viral hit with “Me on You” back in July. In August, they released “Evinrudin’” and it was a swampy summer jam. Today, Muscadine Bloodline proved once again that they have no intention of slowing down. They released the heartfelt tune “Cryin’ in a GMC.” Check it out below.
Muscadine Bloodline’s New Song is Deceptively Deep
“Cryin’ in a GMC” is like clear water that looks shallow but ends up being deeper than you ever imagined. The up-tempo rocking arrangement makes it sound like it would be a party anthem. However, that’s not the case. With this one, Muscadine Bloodline looks at two stories of kids who feel like they’ve destroyed their relationship with their dads.
In the first verse, they sing about a boy whose dad was a big football star in high school. After losing a game his father won’t look him in the eye. Then, the second verse is about a deacon’s daughter who gets caught in a relationship that her dad doesn’t approve of. In true small-town fashion, both kids deal with the shame and sadness in the same way. They pull their truck into a parking lot, drink cheap whiskey, and cry.
“Cryin in a GMC” Lyrics
Hope he knows I tried my best
But your best don’t mean a thing
To a man who walked on water
And won that ’85 state champ ring
Swear that ever since the Greenville game
It’s been strained and gone awry
Used to be his little Joe Namath
Now he don’t look me in the eye
Chorus
Now I’m sitting in a parking lot
Drinking Evan Williams strong
Be here ’til the sun arises
Been here since the lights came on
Now I’m cryin’ in a GMC
Windows tinted just the right amount
Yeah I’m sorry that I messed things up
And let you down
Verse
Becky was a beauty queen
Runner up at the county pageant
Sarah Jane was a Sunday secret
While Becky was singing down at Monroe Baptist
And her daddy was the deacon there
Southern man of God and guns
Seeking out some retribution
For the dipshit thing I done
Chorus
Now I’m sitting in a parking lot
Drinking Evan Williams strong
Be here ’til the sun arises
Been here since the lights came on
Now I’m cryin’ in a GMC
Windows tinted just the right amount
Yeah I’m sorry that I messed things up
And let you down
Bridge
Well I’m sorry for the disappointment
And that laundry list of did ya wrongs
Rolling on a road to nowhere
Headed for damned if you do or you don’t
Chorus
Let me tell ya I’m sitting in a parking lot
Drinking Evan Williams strong
Be here ’til the sun arises
Been here since the lights came on
Now I’m cryin’ in a GMC
Windows tinted just the right amount
Yeah I’m sorry that I messed things up
And let you down